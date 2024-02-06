Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Tease New Duet 'Purple Irises'

Music's power couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, are stirring excitement with the imminent release of their new duet, 'Purple Irises'. The track, set to grace music platforms on February 9, is a country-rock anthem celebrating love in the face of adversity. This marks their first official collaboration since 2020, further cementing their partnership both personally and artistically.

Teasing 'Purple Irises'

The couple ignited anticipation for 'Purple Irises' through a series of social media posts. A retro-themed photo on Instagram showcased the pair in matching denim outfits, hinting at the song's potential style. Meanwhile, Stefani teased fans with a snippet of the song on TikTok, whetting appetites for the full release.

Continuing Musical Collaborations

'Purple Irises' follows on the heels of Shelton's recent Love Language EP, which featured tracks including collaborations with Stefani. Their musical rendezvous have consistently garnered acclaim, and 'Purple Irises' seems poised to be another successful joint venture. With Stefani's pop sensibilities and Shelton's country roots, their collaborations offer a unique blend of genres.

Busy Year Ahead for Stefani and Shelton

Beyond this release, both artists are gearing up for an eventful year. Stefani is scheduled to reunite with her band No Doubt at the Coachella Festival in April, marking their first concert in nine years. Meanwhile, Shelton is preparing to embark on his 'Back to the Honky Tonk' North American tour alongside Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts, kicking off on February 22 in Hershey, PA.