Guilty Verdict in FBG Duck Murder Case Highlights Ongoing Rap Feuds and Gun Violence

Chicago rapper FBG Duck, born Carlton Weekly, was a significant figure in the drill music scene. His track 'Slide' became an emblematic moment for the genre, even earning a remix by 21 Savage. However, his promising career was tragically cut short by a fatal drive-by shooting in August 2020. A federal jury has recently found six purported gang members guilty of executing this murder.

Guilty Verdict for Six Gang Members

In April 2023, Ralph 'Teezy' Turpin became the sixth person to be charged with murder in aid of racketeering, related to the 2020 fatal shooting of FBG Duck. The convicted individuals, all members or associates of a rival gang faction, were found guilty of murder in the furtherance of a racketeering scheme. Sentencing hearings for these individuals are expected to take place in August and September of this year.

FBG Duck was a central figure in the drill music scene, a genre that started gaining prominence in Chicago. As a teenager, he formed the Fly Boy Gang (FBG) collective, which served as a platform for his rise in the music world. His track 'Slide' was a significant turning point in the genre, attracting attention from renowned artists and fans alike.

The Aftermath of FBG Duck's Death and the Ongoing Rap Feuds

Following FBG Duck's death, fellow Chicago rapper Lil Durk was seen teasing unreleased music that contained lyrics potentially disparaging FBG Duck. In response, Duck's mother, LaSheena Weekly, called for an end to 'dissing music' within the rap community. Lil Durk had previously stated in 2021 his intention to stop mentioning deceased artists in his songs. In a recent development, LaSheena Weekly has invited Lil Durk to join her and the Mothers of Peace organization in efforts to address the ongoing issue of gun violence that continues to plague the rap community and the city of Chicago.