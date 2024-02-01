Gronkowski Unfamiliar with Journey, Preps for Gronk Beach and Super Bowl Kick

It was a moment of lighthearted jest during the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions. Former NFL player and Fox NFL analyst Howie Long shared an amusing anecdote about Rob Gronkowski's unfamiliarity with the iconic rock band, Journey. Despite Journey's legendary status and their strong connection to San Francisco, Gronkowski revealed he wasn't acquainted with the band, only recognizing their hit song 'Don't Stop Believin'.'

Up And Adams Show: A Platform for Banter

The amusing conversation unfolded on the 'Up And Adams' show, hosted by Kay Adams. The show served as the platform for this humorous revelation, with Adams joining in the laughter about Gronkowski's limited musical awareness. Yet, despite his lack of knowledge concerning Journey, Gronkowski's association with music is set to deepen.

Gronk Beach: Gronkowski's Ode to Music

Gronkowski is gearing up for his upcoming music festival, Gronk Beach, scheduled for February 10, in Las Vegas, a day before the Super Bowl. The festival will feature a lineup of various artists, including Afrojack and Flo Rida, aiming to offer a diverse musical experience combined with the energetic persona of Gronkowski.

Adding Excitement to Super Bowl Weekend

In addition to the Gronk Beach festival, Gronkowski is also preparing to participate in FanDuel's 'Kick of Destiny 2' event during the Super Bowl weekend. He will take on the challenge of a 25-yard field goal, with a whopping $10 million in bonus bets hanging in the balance. This event will mark his second attempt, following an unsuccessful try in 2023. The Super Bowl weekend, therefore, promises to be an intriguing blend of sports, music, and high-stakes entertainment, with Gronkowski at the center stage.