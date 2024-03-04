Grind City Music Fest: Ole 60 Joins Lineup with Charley Crockett, Whiskey Myers in Memphis

Grind City Music Festival is gearing up to bring a fusion of country and rhythm and blues to Memphis, Tennessee, promising an unforgettable experience. With the festival's second year at the Grind City Amphitheater, music enthusiasts are buzzing about the stellar lineup, including the recent addition of Kentucky's dynamic 5-piece band, Ole 60, alongside renowned artists like Charley Crockett and Whiskey Myers. Scheduled for April 5th and 6th, this event is not just a festival but a celebration of music, culture, and community.

Stellar Lineup and Budget-Friendly Tickets

With a lineup that's hard to resist, Grind City Music Festival offers an array of artists that cater to every taste. From the soulful tunes of Drayton Farley to the electrifying performances of Whiskey Myers, the festival is a showcase of talent. Notably, the recent addition of Ole 60 to the lineup has created a buzz among country music aficionados. Having recently signed with a Nashville-based label, the band's journey from jam sessions in a shed to the Grind City stage is a testament to their rising star in the country music scene. With single-day tickets starting at $69, the festival presents an opportunity for fans to see multiple artists at a fraction of the cost of individual concerts.

Planning Your Festival Experience

For festival-goers, planning is part of the excitement. The two-day event kicks off with performances by Drayton Farley, Sam Barber, and Muscadine Bloodline, leading up to Charley Crockett's captivating set. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good spot for these performances. The following day ups the ante with the Red Clay Strays and Whiskey Myers, promising an evening of high-energy music. The announcement of Ole 60's addition to Saturday's lineup ensures that attendees have a fresh act to look forward to, making it a must-see for those eager to discover the next big name in country music.

Embracing Music and Community

Grind City Music Festival is more than just a lineup of performances; it's a celebration of the vibrant music culture that thrives in Memphis. The festival not only highlights the diverse talents within the country and rhythm and blues genres but also fosters a sense of community among attendees. As festival-goers gather at the Grind City Amphitheater, they are not just spectators but active participants in a shared experience that transcends music. With the festival a month away, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of music, camaraderie, and celebration.

As the dates draw closer, the excitement for Grind City Music Festival continues to grow. With a lineup that blends seasoned artists with promising newcomers like Ole 60, the festival is set to be a highlight of this year's music calendar. Beyond the performances, it's an opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the rich musical heritage of Memphis and create memories that will last a lifetime. As we count down to April 5th and 6th, the question isn't whether to attend, but how to make the most of this incredible musical journey.