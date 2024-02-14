Gretsch and Portugal. The Man's John Gourley Collaborate on Limited-Edition Electromatic Broadkaster

Gretsch, the iconic guitar manufacturer, has unveiled a limited-edition Electromatic Broadkaster signature guitar in collaboration with Portugal. The Man's John Gourley. The guitar, which blends durability, affordability, and a timeless sound, is a testament to the musician's deep-rooted love for Motown and The Beatles.

A Collaboration Born Out of Passion

Gourley, the lead singer of the Grammy-winning band Portugal. The Man, has always been drawn to the soulful rhythms of Motown and the revolutionary sound of The Beatles. When Gretsch approached him for a collaboration, he saw an opportunity to create an instrument that encapsulates this classic sound while catering to the needs of modern players.

Designing the John Gourley Electromatic Broadkaster

Gourley worked closely with collaborating artist Cleon Peterson to handpick the hardware and aesthetic features of the guitar. The result is a visually appealing instrument with a distinct Gretsch sound. The guitar boasts a double-cutaway maple body, a chambered spruce center block, and a thin U-shaped maple neck for enhanced playability.

Unique Features and Upgrades

Pearloid cloud inlays adorn the rosewood fingerboard, adding a touch of whimsy to the design. The guitar also features a B70 Bigsby vibrato tailpiece and a Graph Tech NuBone nut, ensuring superior tuning stability and sustain. The control layout allows for a variety of tones, making it an ideal choice for musicians who like to experiment with their sound.

The guitar's finish, a nod to the '90s, is both contemporary and nostalgic. The limited-edition John Gourley Electromatic Broadkaster is available now for $1,199, offering musicians a chance to own a piece of history and a versatile instrument that can withstand the rigors of the road.

In conclusion, Gretsch's collaboration with John Gourley has resulted in a guitar that combines the best of both worlds – a classic sound reminiscent of Motown and a modern design tailored to the needs of contemporary musicians. The limited-edition John Gourley Electromatic Broadkaster is not just an instrument; it's a tribute to the enduring power of music and the artists who shape it.