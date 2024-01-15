en English
Africa

Grammy’s New Milestone: An Ode to African Music

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
In a landmark moment for African music, 2024 saw the inception of a new Grammy category dedicated to the Best African Music Performance. This significant development acknowledges the ascending stature and global sway of African music, particularly Afrobeat, which has been instrumental in redefining the contemporary musical landscape.

Recording Academy’s Foray into Africa

The creation of this award category was triggered by Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy. In 2022, he embarked on a journey across Africa, spurred by an intense desire to delve into the continent’s lush musical culture. His explorations culminated in the Recording Academy’s pledge to foster a closer relationship with African creative communities.

The birth of this Grammy category not only celebrates the extraordinary prowess of African artists but also symbolizes the Recording Academy’s drive to diversify its engagement with myriad musical traditions worldwide.

Afrobeat: The New Global Sensation

Emerging from Nigeria, Afrobeats is a genre that’s rapidly gaining global popularity, transcending cultural boundaries, and facilitating artistic collaborations across borders. Its meteoric rise has led to an increasing exchange of ideas in music, indicative of its universal appeal. American music, traditionally dominated by rock, hip hop, and R&B, is now opening its ears to non-English language music, with Afrobeats leading the charge. The introduction of the Best African Music Performance category at the Grammys is a testament to this growing acceptance.

Trailblazers of African Music

Among the celebrated artists in this genre, Nigerian music sensation Asake stands out. He recently received his inaugural Grammy nomination for his song ‘Lonely At The Top’ in the Best African Music Performance category. Besides, his chart-topping album ‘Untitled’ and two sold-out shows at prestigious venues underscore his rising global fame. Another Nigerian star, Burna Boy, clinched the Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and Best International Act at the 2021 BET Awards, underlining the far-reaching impact of African music.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

