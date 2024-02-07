Grammys '24: Tyla's Victory Over Davido and Burna Boy; Sabinus' Romance on Lege Miami's Show

The Nigerian music scene was recently set abuzz as Tyla, the 22-year-old South African artist, outshone the Nigerian music giants, Davido and Burna Boy, at the Grammy Awards. Tyla secured her first Grammy, triumphing in the Best African Music Performance category. Despite the disappointment, Davido was quick to extend his congratulations to Tyla, expressing hope for his own future success.

Tyla's Unexpected Triumph

The announcement of Tyla's victory elicited mixed reactions from fans. While some joined in the widespread celebration, others expressed disappointment. Tyla's song 'Water' emerged victorious, triumphing over the likes of Davido, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr. The song has amassed over 300 million streams since its release and has found its way onto more than 8 million playlists on Spotify. The Grammy win is expected to propel the song to further heights.

Grammy's Defense and Subsequent Criticism

The Grammy's decision was met with criticism, particularly from Nigerian fans who felt undercut by the selection. The Grammy organizers defended their choice, stating that the winners were selected based on the quality of the music, not sales or popularity. This defense, however, did little to quell the dissatisfaction, with international artists like Jay Z criticizing the Grammy's selection process in other categories.

Entertainment Beyond the Grammys

In other entertainment news, Nigerian actor Lege Miami hosted comedian Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, better known as Sabinus, on his singles' dating show. This episode was marked by humor and banter as Sabinus expressed his affection for actress Sharon Ooja. Sharon, in turn, humorously challenged Sabinus to hang from one of his billboards in Lagos to prove his affection. This unusual request sparked a flurry of humorous comments online, adding a light-hearted touch to the entertainment scene.