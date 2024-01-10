en English
Accidents

Grammy-Winning DJ Black Coffee Injured in a Severe Travel Accident

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
Grammy-Winning DJ Black Coffee Injured in a Severe Travel Accident

In a distressing turn of events, Grammy Award-winning South African musician DJ Black Coffee, born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, suffered injuries in a severe travel accident. The incident occurred en route to Mar Del Plata, Argentina, where he was scheduled for a performance. The details of the accident were made public through a statement shared on his social media accounts, revealing that the incident resulted in unforeseen complications and injuries.

A Rally of Support

The 47-year-old artist, a towering figure in the global music scene, is currently under the best medical care, bolstered by the support of his family and team. His optimism, despite the ordeal, is a testament to his resilience and spirit. The accident comes on the heels of his performances in Brazil in early 2024, indicating a sudden disruption in his tour schedule.

Black Coffee: A Melody of Success

Black Coffee’s journey in the music industry has been nothing short of inspirational. He kickstarted his career in 1994, going on to release nine studio albums that have left an indelible mark on the global dance music scene. His music is a blend of African soul, deep and afro-house, and electronic elements that has resonated deeply with a global audience. The zenith of his success was undoubtedly in 2022 when he clinched the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album for his work ‘Subconsciously’, outshining an array of notable nominees in the category.

Black Coffee: A Personal Journey

Black Coffee’s personal life has been as vibrant as his professional journey. He married actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa in 2011. Although they parted ways in 2020, they share two children together. Black Coffee also has two children from a previous relationship. Despite the ups and downs, his passion for music and his love for his family remains unwavering. As the music community and his fans rally around him during this difficult time, Black Coffee, true to his nature, is looking forward to returning to his audience and continuing to create music that transcends boundaries.

Accidents Music South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

