Grammy-Winning Bluegrass Bands Announce Joint Tour

In a stirring announcement that has caught the attention of bluegrass fans worldwide, two of the genre's most respected bands, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and The Infamous Stringdusters, have revealed plans for a joint tour in August 2024. This news arrives on the heels of Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway's recent triumph at the Grammy Awards, where they clinched the Bluegrass Album Of The Year award for the second time in a row with their 2023 album 'City Of Gold'. This feat follows their previous Grammy win in the same category for their album 'Crooked Tree'.

Grammy Glory and Bluegrass Legacy

Their tour partners, The Infamous Stringdusters, are no strangers to Grammy recognition themselves, having won the award in 2018. This accolade is a prestigious one in the bluegrass genre, first awarded to the legendary Bill Monroe in 1989. The upcoming tour, therefore, brings together two bands with a rich history of Grammy success, promising a musical experience of unparalleled quality.

Mapping the Tour

The tour is set to feature five shows in the Pacific Northwest, commencing on August 2 at The Moore Theatre in Seattle. It will then conclude with a two-night performance at Revolution Hall in Portland on August 6 and 7. Other stops along the way include the Abayance Bay Marina in Rexford, Montana, and the Britt Pavilion in Jacksonville, Oregon.

Ticket Sales and Pre-Sale

As per the announcement, ticket sales for the Seattle, Rexford, and Portland shows will begin on February 9. Meanwhile, tickets for the Jacksonville performance are already available for purchase. There will also be an exclusive artist pre-sale for tickets, starting on February 7, offering fans a chance to secure their seats early for what promises to be a memorable tour.