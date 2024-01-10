en English
en English
Artists/Artwork

Gospel Singer Chris Nelson Unveils New Single ‘Ese’, A Testament to Gratitude

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:42 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 5:17 pm EST
Gospel Singer Chris Nelson Unveils New Single ‘Ese’, A Testament to Gratitude

Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer, Chris Paakow Nelson unveiled a stirring new single titled ‘Ese’ on January 10, 2024. The song, which translates to ‘thank you’ in Yoruba, stands as a potent emblem of gratitude and appreciation. ‘Ese’ was born out of a tumultuous period in 2022, serving as a beacon of God’s unwavering faithfulness and the prospect of positive transformation.

Unraveling the Genesis of ‘Ese’

During a time of trials at the tail end of 2022, Nelson found solace in the creation of a melody that encapsulated his profound sense of gratitude. This melody evolved into ‘Ese’, a work of art that resonates with the human spirit’s innate desire to express thankfulness. The song is a production of New Gen Music, further enhancing its compelling narrative with a blend of harmonious sounds and captivating rhythms.

Chris Nelson: A Life Dedicated to Worship

Chris Nelson’s journey with gospel music began at the tender age of nine. His devotion to the craft led him to lead worship sessions at a youth camp in Accra, minister at numerous events, and collaborate with prominent figures in the gospel music industry. Known for his emotive lyrics and soul-stirring melodies, Nelson has penned several well-received singles such as ‘Grateful’, ‘Never Let Me Go’, ‘As the Deer’, and ‘I Will Wait’.

The release of ‘Ese’ marks another milestone in Nelson’s illustrious career. The song, laden with messages of gratitude and faith, is designed to serve as a conduit for believers to express their thanks for past blessings and anticipate the fulfillment of their future aspirations with unwavering faith. Nelson remains hopeful that ‘Ese’ will inspire its listeners to maintain a heart of gratitude, regardless of the challenges they face, and look ahead with hope to the promises of a new day.

Artists/Artwork Ghana Music
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

