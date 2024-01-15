Gospel Musician Jairos Mutambikwa Advocates for Underprivileged Artists

Zimbabwean gospel artist, Jairos Mutambikwa, has stepped forward to champion a cause deeply interwoven with the core values of his musical career: the empowerment of underprivileged artists, particularly those living with disabilities. In a conversation with NewsDay Life & Style, Mutambikwa passionately outlined his vision, urging fellow artists, radio stations, and the corporate sector to support these talented individuals, and help them live dignified lives through their gifts.

Advertisment

Reflecting Gospel through Actions

According to Mutambikwa, artists, especially those in the gospel domain, should embody the messages they communicate through their music. One of the ways to achieve this, he suggests, is by actively supporting and empowering the underprivileged individuals in society. This principle has been a guiding light in his career, inspiring his philanthropic endeavors.

Bringing Hope to the Visually Impaired

Advertisment

Mutambikwa's commitment to this cause is evident in his support for visually-impaired musicians. Inspired by street performers Casper and Memory Tsamhiri, he sponsored the recording of their music, providing them with a platform to showcase their talents. A similar gesture was extended to another visually-impaired duo, Paul Mavhunda and Temba Kupfembudu.

Call for Collective Responsibility

Mutambikwa's actions are not isolated efforts; they are part of a broader call for collective responsibility. He believes that celebrities and successful individuals have a duty to give back to their communities and empower the less fortunate. His plea extends to radio stations and the corporate sector, whom he urges to support less privileged musicians, thereby fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for all artists.

Beyond his musical career and philanthropic efforts, Mutambikwa holds the title of ambassador of Mutare City Council. He is also actively engaged in environmental awareness campaigns in collaboration with the Environmental Management Agency, further demonstrating his commitment to the betterment of his community.