Gospel Artiste Lady Ophelia Celebrates Birthday with Charitable Act

In a heartwarming display of generosity and gratitude, renowned Ghanaian gospel artiste, Lady Ophelia, marked her birthday with a significant charitable act. Leaving her mark in the Central Region town of Ofaakor, near Kasoa, Lady Ophelia, along with her team, friends, family, and fans, donated a range of items to the Good Shepherd Orphanage, embodying the spirit of social responsibility.

Gifts Worth Thousands of Ghana Cedis

The donated items, which included bags of rice, soft drinks, Rota Biscuits, gari, sachet water, and other essential supplies, were valued at thousands of Ghana cedis. This act of kindness was not just about the physical gifts, but was also a way for Lady Ophelia to show her deep-rooted commitment to giving back to society, particularly to those in need.

A Heartfelt Gesture Met with Gratitude

The children at the orphanage warmly received the donations, expressing their sincere appreciation for Lady Ophelia's benevolent gesture. The orphanage's administration also extended their gratitude, offering prayers for the gospel artiste and her team's continued blessings.

Lady Ophelia: Uplifting Through Music and Charity

Also known as Ophelia Dedaa, Lady Ophelia is renowned for her hit gospel song 'M'aseda Nnwom.' Her music, which inspires hope and thanksgiving, has resonated with many across churches, crusades, revivals, and radio broadcasts. Her songs are available on various online platforms and social media channels, allowing her to reach a wider audience. More than her music, Lady Ophelia's charitable act on her birthday showcased the depth of her commitment to social responsibility and the uplifting power of gratitude.