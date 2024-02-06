Goose Band Embarks on Summer Tour with New Drummer and New Album

As summer heat begins to blanket the nation, the rhythm of live music is set to return to the stage with an invigorating beat, courtesy of the much-anticipated summer tour of the jam band Goose. This tour carries a special significance as it marks the debut of their new drummer, Cotter Ellis, promising to infuse a fresh dynamism into the band's already vibrant performances.

Unfolding the Summer Tour

The tour is slated to commence on Memorial Day Weekend at the Soulshine festival in Illinois, setting the stage for a string of electrifying performances across the country. A highlight of the tour will be a notable performance in the heart of New York City at the Forest Hills Stadium on June 29. This concert is poised to be an 'An Evening With' event, hinting at an exclusive and perhaps unprecedented performance that fans will surely not want to miss.

From Soulshine to City Lights

The tour is set to traverse a variety of locations, taking the band's unique sound to fans far and wide. Tickets for the headline shows will be available to the public starting February 9 at 10 AM local time, giving fans ample opportunity to secure their place in the audience. The mention of the tour's kick-off at the Soulshine festival underscores the festival's significance in the band's tour schedule, suggesting that this will be a performance to remember.

A Revelatory New Album: 'Ted Tapes 2024'

In tandem with their tour announcement, Goose has also unveiled a new album titled 'Ted Tapes 2024.' This album is an intriguing compilation of instrumental improvisations recorded during the audition sessions of their new drummer, Cotter Ellis. It offers fans a tantalizing glimpse of Ellis's drumming style and hints at the band's direction with their refreshed lineup.

The Beat of a New Drummer

The inclusion of Cotter Ellis in the band's lineup promises to lend a novel rhythm to the band's well-loved sound. As 'Ted Tapes 2024' reveals, Ellis's drumming style is sure to complement the band's signature jam style, thus giving fans a fresh yet familiar musical journey to look forward to this summer.