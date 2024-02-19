Goo Goo Dolls Set to Electrify Milwaukee with Summerfest 2023 Show

In an announcement that has set the hearts of rock enthusiasts ablaze, the Goo Goo Dolls have unveiled plans to grace the stage at the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite during Milwaukee's Summerfest on Saturday, June 22. With a legacy stretching back to 1986, the band has not only etched their names into the annals of rock history but has also promised a night of unforgettable performances and nostalgic anthems.

A Journey Through Time

Since their inception, the Goo Goo Dolls have traversed a remarkable journey from their punk rock beginnings to becoming emblematic figures in the rock genre. With four Grammy nominations and record sales surpassing 15 million globally, their music speaks of a storied career laden with hits such as 'Iris,' 'Slide,' and 'Name.' Albums like 'A Boy Named Goo' and 'Dizzy Up the Girl', the latter achieving 5x Platinum status, underscore their indelible impact on music and culture.

Anticipation for the Show

As Milwaukee gears up for what promises to be a stellar night at Summerfest, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of tickets. Beginning Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m., tickets will be available for purchase through Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Summerfest Box Office. In a gesture that adds even more value, ticket holders will be granted access to Summerfest on the day of the concert, offering a full day of entertainment and joy.

More Than Just a Concert

This performance is not just about reliving the hits; it's about creating new memories. Attendees can expect a setlist that spans the band's vast catalog, alongside exclusive merchandise and VIP options that promise to enhance the concert experience. For both die-hard fans and casual listeners, the event stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of the Goo Goo Dolls and their ability to connect with audiences across generations.

In a summer that promises to be filled with music, the Goo Goo Dolls' performance at Summerfest is a highlight not to be missed. As the band prepares to bring their iconic sound to Milwaukee, fans are guaranteed an evening that transcends the ordinary, cementing the Goo Goo Dolls' legacy as rock legends and proving once again why their music has stood the test of time.