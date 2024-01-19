Global Music Rights Sues Vermont Broadcast Associates over Unlicensed Song Plays

Performance rights organization, Global Music Rights (GMR), has initiated a lawsuit against Vermont Broadcast Associates (VBA) and its owner, Bruce James. The accusation centers around the unlicensed usage of 66 songs from the GMR catalog across seven radio stations owned by VBA. The filing, which took place in a Vermont federal court, cites more than 1,600 violations since 2017, despite GMR's offer of 10 written licenses during this period.

GMR's History of Licensing Battles

GMR, founded by Irving Azoff in 2013, is no stranger to litigation over licensing terms. A notable case involved the Radio Music Licensing Committee (RMLC), which culminated in a settlement and a long-term agreement in 2022. Interestingly, VBA is a member of the RMLC, but according to GMR, the broadcaster has ignored communications and continued to play the unlicensed music.

The Stance of the Parties Involved

Emio Zizza, GMR's general counsel, explained that litigation is a last resort for the organization, employed to safeguard the rights of music creators. The law firms Lynn Lynn Blackman & Manitsky, P.C., and O'Melveny & Myers LLP, representing GMR, hold that the organization could be entitled to $150,000 in statutory damages per song if willful infringement is proven.

Meanwhile, Bruce James asserts that he has communicated with Zachary Dekel, a litigation counsel at O'Melveny & Myers, believing that VBA is licensed. He expressed his intention to rectify any discrepancies. However, GMR maintains that VBA never procured a license, thereby instigating the lawsuit.

GMR's Continued Efforts to Enforce Licensing Agreements

This lawsuit represents part of GMR's ongoing commitment to enforce licensing agreements. This dedication is evident in similar cases filed in October 2022 against stations in California, Connecticut, and Florida. GMR manages the rights of over 150 songwriters and their associated publishers, including prominent artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Bruno Mars, Drake, Pharrell Williams, John Lennon, and Eagles. The organization emphasizes that all radio stations must hold a license to play their clients' works, asserting that those who fail to do so are depriving creators of their due.