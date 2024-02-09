Glixen's 'foreversoon': A Darker, Sludgier Take on Shoegaze

Phoenix-based shoegaze band Glixen unveils their new single 'foreversoon', a glimpse into their sophomore EP due to be released soon. The first single hints at a darker, sludgier direction for the band, while preserving their characteristic sweet melodies that enchanted fans in their debut EP 'She Only Said'.

Advertisment

A Blend of Sweetness and Sludge

Glixen's 'foreversoon' arrives as a compelling fusion of melodic sweetness and heavy, grungy undertones. The shoegaze band's latest release demonstrates an evolution from their debut EP 'She Only Said'. This new single carries a weightier, more intense sound that resonates with listeners, while still clinging to the signature melodies that captivated fans.

The song's heavier elements may surprise some, but it's a natural progression for the band, as they continue to explore their sound and push the boundaries of the shoegaze genre. The blend of sludgier tones with their classic dreamy melodies creates a rich, textured soundscape that showcases Glixen's growth and versatility.

Advertisment

New Love and Intimacy Through Lyrics

Vocalist Aislinn Ritchie shared the inspiration behind 'foreversoon', revealing that the song embodies the blissful moments of new love and intimacy. Her lyrics aim to convey her infatuation and sensuality, adding an emotional depth to the track that resonates with the listener.

Ritchie's heartfelt lyrics combined with the band's masterful instrumentation create an immersive experience that takes the listener on a journey through the highs and lows of romantic connection. The track is a testament to Glixen's ability to craft evocative, emotionally charged music that transcends the boundaries of genre.

Advertisment

Glixen Takes the Stage

In addition to the release of their new single and upcoming EP, Glixen is set to embark on a tour this year. They will be performing at SXSW and serving as supporting acts for Interpol and Glitterer, among others.

This tour marks an exciting milestone in the band's career, as they bring their evolved sound to the stage and share their music with a wider audience. Fans can look forward to experiencing the emotional intensity of 'foreversoon' live, as well as hearing more from the anticipated sophomore EP.

As Glixen continues to redefine the shoegaze genre with their unique blend of melodic sweetness and sludgy undertones, their upcoming tour and sophomore EP are sure to captivate both new and longtime fans alike.

The Phoenix-based band is pushing the boundaries of their sound, while staying true to the emotional depth and dreamy melodies that have come to define their music. With 'foreversoon' marking a new chapter in Glixen's journey, audiences are eager to see what's next for this rising shoegaze powerhouse.