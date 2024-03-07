Glitterbox 2024 Ignites Hï Ibiza: Chaka Khan Leads Stellar Lineup in 10th Anniversary Bash

Mark your calendars for a summer of sensational beats and vibrant performances as Glitterbox 2024 takes over Hï Ibiza. This year, the renowned festival celebrates its tenth anniversary with an extensive lineup featuring the likes of Chaka Khan, Groove Armada, and Derrick Carter, promising an unforgettable experience from May 5 to October 6, 2024.

Decade of Dance: Celebrating 10 Years

Since its inception in 2014, Glitterbox has evolved into a beacon of global dance culture, renowned for its inclusive atmosphere and electrifying showcases. The 2024 edition, announced on March 7, heralds a milestone, marking ten years of unparalleled parties. Amanda Hilton, Glitterbox Creative and Production Manager, expressed excitement about the return to Hï Ibiza and the collaboration with photographer Haris Nukem and Studio Moross to bring a fresh aesthetic to this year’s campaign. With the High Scream crew elevating stage design, attendees are promised an immersive and visually captivating experience.

A Lineup That Speaks Volumes

The festival is set to feature a diverse array of artists, ensuring there's something for every music enthusiast. The full lineup, available on Glitterbox's official website, teases performances by music legends and emerging talents alike, promising a summer of unforgettable nights. Chaka Khan, Groove Armada, and Derrick Carter are among the headliners, with many more artists scheduled to grace the stage at Hï Ibiza, an iconic venue that stands at the heart of Ibiza’s vibrant nightlife.

Tickets and Exclusive Experiences

Festival-goers can secure their spot at this must-attend event by purchasing tickets through the official Hï Ibiza website, with prices averaging €65.00 per night. For those seeking an elevated experience, VIP tables are available, offering unparalleled views and exclusive amenities. As anticipation builds, early ticket purchases are recommended to ensure participation in this landmark celebration of dance and diversity.

As Glitterbox 2024 at Hï Ibiza gears up to deliver its most ambitious edition yet, attendees can look forward to a summer filled with groundbreaking performances, innovative stage designs, and an atmosphere that celebrates ten years of dance music excellence. This anniversary event not only commemorates a decade of unforgettable parties but also sets the stage for the future of global dance culture, promising more years of unity, joy, and exceptional music.