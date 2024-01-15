Glastonbury Festival Organizers Warn Against Fraudulent Ticket Sellers Ahead of 2024 Re-Sale

In a move to protect fans from deceit and monetary loss, the organizers of the Glastonbury Festival have sounded the alarm against fraudulent ticket sellers and touts, ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 ticket re-sale. This announcement, made on January 14, underscores the reality that all tickets for the grand event, slated to run from June 26 to June 30 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, are already off the shelves.

Festival Organisers Warn Against Scams

The festival’s administration has cautioned potential buyers to stay vigilant against scams, emphasizing that any ticket cancellations will solely be made available through the festival’s official re-sale in spring. The organizers have also sent out a warning against dubious promotions or contests, and have advised enthusiasts to reach out to the festival office if they harbor any doubts concerning the authenticity of ticket offers.

Official Competitions to be Endorsed by Festival Partners

In an attempt to further safeguard the interests of their patrons, the festival’s management has asserted that any official competitions would bear the endorsement of the festival’s partners. This move comes in the wake of the sale of tickets for this year’s festival experiencing a two-week delay, with coach and ticket packages being snapped up in a mere 25 minutes on November 16, and the general sale tickets getting sold out in less than an hour on November 19.

2024 Re-sale Date Yet to be Announced

While the exact date for the 2024 re-sale remains a mystery, it is widely expected to occur towards the end of April 2024. In a testament to the festival’s soaring popularity, re-sale tickets for the 2023 festival sold out in an astonishing six minutes. Keeping in line with their policy to curb touting, Glastonbury Festival officials mandate attendees to pre-register with an official ID, as tickets include the photo of the holder.

Information on Glastonbury ticket sales and re-sale can be found on their official platform. The festival has also recently been on the receiving end of recommendations from Somerset Council for this year’s event.