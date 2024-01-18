Ginuwine's Personal Revelation: 'Absolutely Not' to His Own Music in Intimate Moments

Renowned American singer-songwriter Ginuwine, revered for his iconic R&B hits in the 90s, has offered a candid insight into his private life juxtaposed against his professional work. In a surprising confession, Ginuwine has revealed that he does not indulge in sexual activities while listening to his own music. With an emphatic 'Absolutely not,' he consciously separates his craft from his intimate experiences, defying the common cliché of musicians setting the romantic mood with their own tunes.

Ginuwine's Music and His Personal Space

Ginuwine, whose music, particularly his famed track 'Pony,' is often related to a seductive ambiance, consciously chooses to keep his personal intimacy distinct from his artistic creations. This disclosure offers an unusual perspective into his personal preferences and boundaries, and it challenges the stereotype of artists utilizing their sensual songs for personal romantic settings.

A Preference for Classic R&B

When it comes to setting the mood, the R&B legend has a penchant for the soulful sounds of Marvin Gaye, a visionary who revolutionized the music scene with his deep, thought-provoking tracks. This predilection for old-school R&B extends beyond Gaye to include other legendary artists like Jodeci and Prince. Clearly, Ginuwine values the depth and soulfulness of these iconic musicians, citing them as his go-to choices for intimate moments.

Admiration for Fellow Artists

Beyond his own music and personal preferences, Ginuwine also expressed his admiration for contemporary artists, notably Usher, whom he proclaimed as the King of R&B. This statement sparked widespread interest and dialogue within the music community, further emphasizing his active engagement and critical perspective on the current music landscape. His respect also extends to rappers Nas and Missy Elliott, demonstrating his appreciation for a wide range of musical styles and artists.