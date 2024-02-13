Gibson's SG Supreme: A Harmony of Sound and Luxury

Gibson Unveils the SG Supreme: A Symphony of Sound and Luxury

Advertisment

February 13, 2024 - Gibson, the iconic American guitar manufacturer, has announced the launch of its new SG Supreme electric guitars. These four exquisite models, priced at $3,499, showcase a perfect blend of modern playability and classic design, offering musicians a touch of class and a wealth of tonal versatility.

The SG Supreme: A New Era of Elegance

The SG Supreme line follows in the footsteps of the successful Les Paul Supreme models introduced in 2023. These new SGs feature stunning AAA figured maple tops, ornate inlays, and luxurious details such as ebony fretboards, gold hardware, and mother of pearl accents. The result is an instrument that exudes opulence and sophistication.

Advertisment

Modern Mahogany Bodies: At the heart of each SG Supreme guitar is a non-weight-relieved mahogany body, providing a rich and resonant tone that is both balanced and articulate.

AAA Figured Maple Tops: The AAA figured maple tops not only add a visually striking element to the guitars but also contribute to their unique sonic character, enhancing clarity and presence.

Ebony Fretboards: The ebony fretboards, adorned with mother of pearl inlays, provide a smooth and responsive playing surface, ensuring optimal intonation and playability.

Advertisment

Gold Hardware: The gold hardware, including Grover Rotomatic tuners, adds an air of luxury and complements the guitars' overall aesthetic.

Burstbucker Pro Pickups: A World of Tonal Possibilities

Equipped with Burstbucker Pro neck and middle units and a Burstbucker Lead Pro + bridge, the SG Supreme guitars offer a diverse range of tones. These powerful pickups are wired to versatile push/pull switching systems, allowing musicians to access a wealth of sonic textures with ease.

Advertisment

Burstbucker Pro: The Burstbucker Pro pickups deliver a vintage-inspired PAF tone with enhanced clarity and definition, making them perfect for a wide range of musical styles.

Coil-Splits: The coil-split feature enables players to transform their humbuckers into single-coil pickups, providing a brighter and more articulate sound that is ideal for clean passages or funk rhythms.

SG Supreme Models: Four Distinct Voices

Advertisment

The new SG Supreme line includes three dual-humbucker models and one triple-humbucker model, each with its unique finish and character.

SG Supreme Fireburst: With its radiant fireburst finish and intricate inlays, this model is a true showstopper.

SG Supreme Translucent Ebony Burst: This guitar's deep ebony burst finish and gold hardware create a captivating visual contrast.

Advertisment

SG Supreme Wine Red: The rich wine red finish and tasteful inlays make this model a sophisticated choice for any discerning musician.

SG Supreme Ebony: Featuring a striking ebony finish and triple-humbucker configuration, this guitar offers unparalleled tonal versatility and power.

In conclusion, the new SG Supreme electric guitars from Gibson represent a remarkable fusion of style, playability, and tonal versatility. Musicians seeking a luxurious and tonally expansive instrument will undoubtedly find a perfect match within this exquisite lineup.