Jamaica

Genesis Praise Fest Rings in 2024 with Glorious Celebration

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Genesis Praise Fest Rings in 2024 with Glorious Celebration

The 38th annual Genesis Praise Fest came to life yesterday at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre, marking the dawn of a new year with an outpouring of worship and praise. A horde of enthusiastic Christians gathered under the cloud-laden skies, undeterred by the looming threat of rain, to celebrate the first day of 2024 in spiritual unity and joy.

A Celebration of Faith and Music

The event, commencing at 5 p.m., witnessed an early influx of participants, with one dedicated patron securing a coveted front row spot by 3:15 p.m. The Genesis Praise Fest served as an exuberant collision of music and faith, featuring performances by the homegrown Genesis Praise Team, budding talents from across the island, and established performers including Goddy Goddy, Rian Davis, Johnmark Wiggan, and Rondell Positive.

The musical repertoire at the event spanned various genres, from gospel, reggae, to soulful ballads. The diverse musical offerings resonated with the varied audience, creating a vibrant, energetic atmosphere, pulsing with the rhythm of faith and celebration.

Genesis Praise Fest: The Gospel Sumfest

Attendees drew parallels between the Genesis Praise Fest and the famed Sumfest, labeling it as the Gospel equivalent of the iconic music festival. Sherine Solomon, a first-time attendee, expressed her delight at the festivities, stating, “The energy here is infectious. I’m definitely coming back next year.”

Marvia Providence Returns to the Stage

A highlight of the event was Marvia Providence, a headliner who has been absent from Jamaican stages for several years. She reflected on the value of such gatherings for Christian fellowship and expressed her excitement at the opportunity to perform in Jamaica again. “It feels like coming home,” Providence enthused.

The event extended into the wee hours of the morning, culminating at 12:35 p.m. when police called an end to the musical celebration. The Genesis Praise Fest ended on a high note, leaving attendees with the echoes of a night filled with spiritual celebration and community.

Jamaica Music
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

