Gene Simmons Returns to Stage Post-KISS at Summer Breeze Festival.

In a riveting announcement for rock and metal enthusiasts, the iconic Gene Simmons is set to return to the stage for his first performance since the grand finale of KISS's farewell tour. Simmons is preparing to electrify the crowd at Summer Breeze Open Air Brazil festival, hosted at the Memorial da America Latina in Sao Paulo. The festival, slated for April 26th to 28th, will see Simmons headlining the opening night, marking his first live performance since KISS bid adieu to fans with two final shows in New York City last month.

Summer Breeze: A Platform for Renowned Artists

The festival brings together a diverse roster of renowned artists and bands for a three-day musical extravaganza. Simmons' performance, undoubtedly the highlight of the opening night, will be accompanied by performances from Mr. Big and Sebastian Bach. The subsequent evening will see the stage graced by Within Temptation, with support from bands such as Epica and Hammerfall. The festival's curtain comes down on Sunday with Mercyful Fate as the headline act, supported by performances from Anthrax and Killswitch Engagement, among others.

A New Chapter for Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons' venture onstage with his solo band marks a significant milestone in his career. This performance will be his first since KISS played their last concert in December, marking the end of an era for the legendary band. The Gene Simmons Band, which last toured in 2018, is set to feature a new lineup for the upcoming performance. This announcement comes hot on the heels of KISS's announcement that they will begin a 'new era' with concerts performed by virtual avatars starting in 2027.

Looking Forward to an Exciting Festival

With a lineup of distinguished artists, Summer Breeze Open Air Brazil promises to be a significant event for rock and metal fans. From the opening act by Simmons to the closing performance by Mercyful Fate, the festival is set to offer an unforgettable experience for music lovers. As Simmons steps into a new phase of his career, fans eagerly await his performance, which promises to be as electrifying as ever.