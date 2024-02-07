Fruition Releases New Single 'Hard to Make Money,' Announces Namesake Tour

The Portland-based band Fruition has stirred the music scene with its newly released single, "Hard to Make Money", and the announcement of a namesake tour. The band sets the stage for its first headlining shows of 2024, with a four-concert run in the Pacific Northwest for New Year's Eve. As the year unfolds, Fruition will offer a series of performances in the Midwest before gracing the stage at WOW Hall in Eugene, Oregon, on May 14.

Infusing New Tracks in Live Performances

Fruition has been working relentlessly behind the scenes, writing and recording new material. Fans can expect some of these fresh tracks to be integrated into their live performances. The band's commitment to bringing new music to the forefront of their shows keeps their audience engaged and constantly anticipating their next creation.

"Hard to Make Money": A Commentary on Economic Disparities

The single "Hard to Make Money" is a poignant critique of financial instability and the stark disparities between the rich and the poor. The song's lyrics, penned by the band's songwriter Jay Cobb Anderson, offer an incisive commentary on the American dream and the economic system. Anderson artfully draws a parallel between the natural, enduring quality of honey and the flawed, fleeting nature of money.

Wide-Reaching Tour

Fruition's 'Hard To Make Money Tour' stretches across several states, from Oregon to Arizona, with tickets going on sale on February 9th. The band also plans to visit venues in Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, and California. The tour will feature opener Willy Tea Taylor, and support for the May shows will be announced shortly. The 'Hard to Make Money' tour not only showcases Fruition's new music but also signals a promising year of compelling performances for the band.