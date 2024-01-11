en English
Mental Health Crisis

From War to Music: The Inspiring Journey of Iraq Veteran Michael Trotter Jr.

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:53 pm EST
From War to Music: The Inspiring Journey of Iraq Veteran Michael Trotter Jr.

Michael Trotter Jr., an Iraq War veteran, has transformed his experiences during his service into a successful music career. Trotter was stationed in one of Saddam Hussein’s private residences during his deployment, where he discovered a piano in the basement and learned to play it. His journey into music was triggered by a tragic event—the death of his commanding officer, Captain Robert Scheetz. In honor of Scheetz, Trotter penned his first song, which he performed at the officer’s memorial. This tribute later expanded to honor all fallen soldiers.

From Soldier to Grammy-Nominated Artist

Fast forward nearly two decades, Trotter has teamed up with his wife Tanya to form The War & Treaty, a country/R&B/Americana duo that has earned a Grammy nomination. In December, the duo embarked on a USO tour, performing at military bases in Korea and Guam. This tour was not just a performance for Trotter—it was a deeply personal journey. His return to the military bases triggered intense memories, intertwining his current success with the trauma of his past.

Advocating for Veterans

Acknowledging the mental health struggles faced by service members, Trotter uses his platform to advocate for better care for veterans. His success story offers hope and inspiration to service members, while simultaneously challenging society to provide better support to those who have served.

A Journey of Hardships and Triumphs

Trotter’s journey alongside Tanya has not been without struggles. They faced periods of unemployment and homelessness, but their recent USO tour marks a significant milestone. This tour represents a moment of healing and understanding, showcasing Trotter’s full-circle journey from a dreaming soldier to an artist giving back to his fellow service members.

Mental Health Crisis Music United States
Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

