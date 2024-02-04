From UK Garage to Water Slides: Anthony Melas's New Role in Cyprus' Top Water Park

From the pulsating beats of UK garage to the splashing waters of Ayia Napa, former So Solid Crew member Anthony Melas, also known as AM Sniper, has embarked on a new journey. Swapping his mic for a managerial role, Anthony now serves as the assistant director of Cyprus' top-rated water park, Water World.

From Music to Aquatics

Anthony, dubbed the 'king of Ayia Napa,' has been instrumental in bolstering the resort town's reputation as a premier party destination. His transition from music to tourism isn't a mere departure from his roots but a strategic shift that utilizes his understanding of entertainment and crowd-pulling dynamics. As a key player in the development of Water World, he has brought a touch of his music industry flair to the aquatic arena, contributing to its status as the 'No.1 water park' in Cyprus.

Reviving Ayia Napa's Party Scene

Anthony's involvement extends beyond overseeing the park's operations. He has also been pivotal in launching The Wave, a venture acclaimed as the world's largest wave pool party. This initiative, coupled with his frequent musical appearances, has re-energized Ayia Napa's party scene, drawing tourists from across the globe to this Mediterranean hotspot.

Water World: A Mythology-Themed Marvel

The park, renowned for its mythology-themed attractions and 150-meter-long slides, has garnered over 25 international awards. Each new season introduces novel features that keep the park fresh and exciting for its patrons. As Anthony continues to infuse his unique ethos into the park's growth, his vision is clear: to make Water World a must-visit destination, both for its thrilling rides and its pulsating party atmosphere.

A Return to the Music Scene?

While Anthony's current focus is on Water World, his music career is far from over. His past as a member of So Solid Crew, a prominent UK garage band in the early 2000s, is well-known. The group, despite facing gig cancellations and negative press due to violence concerns, had hits like '21 Seconds' reaching number one on the charts. Anthony, who was both a producer and an artist in the band, took part in a comeback tour in 2013, culminating in a headline show at London's O2 Arena. As the 2024 season approaches, fans can anticipate Anthony's personal appearances at Water World, where music and water sports will merge to create an unforgettable experience.