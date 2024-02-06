Freddy Wexler Co-Writes New Single with Idol Billy Joel

Music's biggest night, the 66th annual Grammy Awards, was not just a celebration of the industry's finest artists but also a momentous occasion for singer and producer Freddy Wexler. The 37-year-old, who has been an ardent fan of Billy Joel since his childhood, had the honor of co-writing and producing a new single for his idol.

Meeting of Musical Minds

Joel, who hadn't stepped foot on the Grammy's stage for over two decades, made his much-anticipated return. The spotlight was on him as he performed his first new pop single in 30 years, 'Turn the Lights Back On.' The emotional performance, accompanied by a live orchestra, marked a significant moment in his career - a moment that Wexler was instrumental in creating.

Wexler's Journey

Wexler's love for music was nurtured in New York City, where he learned to play piano by watching his mother perform for cancer patients. His passion led him to start writing songs at a tender age. His pursuit of a career in the music industry saw him attending the University of Pennsylvania and interning at Sony Music.

Despite an album that remained unreleased due to a label merger, Wexler's determination remained unshaken. He moved to Los Angeles, where he started a publishing company and a management firm. His collective, 'The Brain,' led him to work with artists like Lady Gaga, Adele, and Justin Bieber. His co-written song 'Stuck with U,' performed by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber during the pandemic, hit Number One on the Hot 100 and raised over five million dollars for charity.

Artistic Identity

As successful as Wexler has been writing for others, carving out his own artistic identity has been a challenge. However, his collaboration with Billy Joel on 'Turn the Lights Back On,' marks a significant stride in his journey. The performance was not only a dream come true for Wexler but also a testament to his relentless pursuit of music and his unique voice in the industry.