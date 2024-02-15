Ford Teams Up with Jordan Davis for a Rocking Ford Truck Month

In the bustling world of automotive promotions and music collaborations, Ford has once again revved up its engines, this time pairing with country music sensation Jordan Davis for an electrifying campaign that celebrates Ford Truck Month. This initiative, spearheaded by Music Audience Exchange (MAX), not only highlights the rugged charm of Ford trucks but also weaves in the rich, melodious tapestry of country music, offering fans and customers alike a unique blend of experiences. As February unfolds, Two Rivers Ford stands at the epicenter of this excitement, offering deals that are hard to resist and recognition that underscores its commitment to excellence.

Driving Melodies: The Ford and Jordan Davis Collaboration

At the heart of this campaign lies a partnership that transcends the conventional. Ford Music, known for its innovative approach in partnering with artists to showcase their lives beyond the stage, found a harmonious match in Jordan Davis, a country music artist whose family history with Ford trucks runs deep. This collaboration brings to life a series of social media posts, a dedicated landing page, and a sweepstakes, all designed to immerse fans in the lifestyle and values that Ford trucks represent. The narrative doesn't stop here; Ford plans to engage with fans directly during Jordan Davis' tour, utilizing MAX's SET.Live tool, an innovative fan engagement platform that promises to bring artists and audiences closer than ever before.

Special Offers and Accolades at Two Rivers Ford

Amidst the melodies and road trips, Two Rivers Ford is rolling out an offer that truck enthusiasts would find hard to pass up. During Ford Truck Month, the dealership is offering a 1.9% APR for 72 months plus a $1,000 bonus cash on new Ford trucks, making it an ideal time for customers to make their truck dreams a reality. Beyond these enticing offers, Two Rivers Ford has also caught the eye of the 'Best of Wilson County 2024' ballot, securing multiple nominations that speak volumes of its service excellence and community engagement. Ford vehicles, including the iconic F-150, have not only captured the hearts of customers but have also earned accolades like the Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards, further cementing their reputation in the automotive world.

The Heartbeat of the Campaign: 'Tucson Too Late'

The campaign's rhythm is set to the tune of Jordan Davis' hit single 'Tucson Too Late.' Currently making waves at country radio, this track encapsulates the spirit of adventure, freedom, and the enduring legacy of Ford trucks in America's heartland. It's this spirit that the Ford Truck Month campaign seeks to celebrate, connecting music, memories, and the open road in a narrative that resonates with fans nationwide.

As we journey through Ford Truck Month, the partnership between Ford and Jordan Davis stands as a testament to the power of collaboration across industries. Through special offers, an engaging campaign, and a dedication to quality and community, Ford and Two Rivers Ford are not just selling trucks; they're creating experiences. Experiences that invite customers to become part of a story that's bigger than themselves—a story of heritage, music, and the open road. As the campaign unfolds, it's clear that Ford Truck Month is more than just a promotion; it's a celebration of the rugged individualism and musical heritage that define the American spirit.