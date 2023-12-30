Flytime Fest 2023: A Celebration of Afrobeats and Its Rising Global Influence

The Flytime Fest 2023, an iconic musical extravaganza in Lagos, Nigeria, concluded with a spectacular performance by the Afrobeats sensation, Asake. The artist, fondly known as ‘Mr. Money with the Vibe’, magnetized the audience with his dynamic music and enthralling dance moves on Christmas Day. Showcasing a range of top charting songs, from ‘Amapiano’ to ‘Lonely at the Top’, Asake’s performance was a testament to the creative prowess that is shaping the African music scene.

Star-Studded Performances

Davido, a superstar in his own right, added to the festival’s glitz by delivering a performance that blended classic hits with recent songs from his Grammy-nominated album ‘Timeless’. The highlight of the event was the duo’s collaborative performance of their hit song ‘No Competition’, accentuating the remarkable synergy between them. The Flytime Fest 2023, a sold-out affair, attracted a diverse crowd, including eminent figures and celebrities from across Nigeria.

Painting a Tribute on the Festival Canvas

In a touching tribute to the late singer Mohbad, graffiti artist Osa Seven unveiled a mural that drew significant attention from attendees. This gesture reminded everyone of the indelible impact made by the singer on the Afrobeats scene, and his presence that continues to live on through his music.

Flytime Fest – A Celebration of Music and Life

Flytime Fest is celebrated as one of Africa’s premier indoor music and live entertainment events, boasting a variety of musical acts from the continent and beyond. The 2023 edition featured a lineup of 20 artists, including international rapper Roddy Ricch. The success of the festival underscores the continued rise of Afrobeats and its global appeal. The event was a testament to the vitality of the African music scene, and the indomitable spirit of its artists.