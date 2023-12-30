en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Flytime Fest 2023: A Celebration of Afrobeats and Its Rising Global Influence

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:47 am EST
Flytime Fest 2023: A Celebration of Afrobeats and Its Rising Global Influence

The Flytime Fest 2023, an iconic musical extravaganza in Lagos, Nigeria, concluded with a spectacular performance by the Afrobeats sensation, Asake. The artist, fondly known as ‘Mr. Money with the Vibe’, magnetized the audience with his dynamic music and enthralling dance moves on Christmas Day. Showcasing a range of top charting songs, from ‘Amapiano’ to ‘Lonely at the Top’, Asake’s performance was a testament to the creative prowess that is shaping the African music scene.

Star-Studded Performances

Davido, a superstar in his own right, added to the festival’s glitz by delivering a performance that blended classic hits with recent songs from his Grammy-nominated album ‘Timeless’. The highlight of the event was the duo’s collaborative performance of their hit song ‘No Competition’, accentuating the remarkable synergy between them. The Flytime Fest 2023, a sold-out affair, attracted a diverse crowd, including eminent figures and celebrities from across Nigeria.

Painting a Tribute on the Festival Canvas

In a touching tribute to the late singer Mohbad, graffiti artist Osa Seven unveiled a mural that drew significant attention from attendees. This gesture reminded everyone of the indelible impact made by the singer on the Afrobeats scene, and his presence that continues to live on through his music.

Flytime Fest – A Celebration of Music and Life

Flytime Fest is celebrated as one of Africa’s premier indoor music and live entertainment events, boasting a variety of musical acts from the continent and beyond. The 2023 edition featured a lineup of 20 artists, including international rapper Roddy Ricch. The success of the festival underscores the continued rise of Afrobeats and its global appeal. The event was a testament to the vitality of the African music scene, and the indomitable spirit of its artists.

0
Music Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigerian Music Superstars Shine on the Global Stage in 2023

By Israel Ojoko

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Singathon Breaks Guinness World Record

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ancient Temple Echoes with Melodies of the New Year: A Unique Celebration in China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BTS's V Celebrates Milestone Birthday Amidst Military Service: A Year in Review

By BNN Correspondents

Witness Safety Concerns Surface in Tupac Shakur's Murder Case ...
@Crime · 2 hours
Witness Safety Concerns Surface in Tupac Shakur's Murder Case ...
heart comment 0
Mixed Weather Outlook for New Year’s Festivals: Sunshine in Gisborne and Wanaka, Heavy Rain Hits West Coast

By Mazhar Abbas

Mixed Weather Outlook for New Year's Festivals: Sunshine in Gisborne and Wanaka, Heavy Rain Hits West Coast
The Beatles and Taylor Swift Revisit Past Works in 2023: A Trend or a Betrayal?

By BNN Correspondents

The Beatles and Taylor Swift Revisit Past Works in 2023: A Trend or a Betrayal?
Rita Ora on Friendship with Jonathan Ross and New Filmmaking Venture

By BNN Correspondents

Rita Ora on Friendship with Jonathan Ross and New Filmmaking Venture
Sunny Neji: The Intersection of Fatherhood and Music

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Sunny Neji: The Intersection of Fatherhood and Music
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's UPND Government Accused of Corruption and Neglect
2 mins
Zambia's UPND Government Accused of Corruption and Neglect
Jasmine Paolini Overcomes Painful Calf Cramp to Win Match in the United Cup
2 mins
Jasmine Paolini Overcomes Painful Calf Cramp to Win Match in the United Cup
Blue Jackets Clinch Overtime Victory against Maple Leafs in NHL Thriller
2 mins
Blue Jackets Clinch Overtime Victory against Maple Leafs in NHL Thriller
Cross River State's 2024 'People's First' Budget Signed into Law
3 mins
Cross River State's 2024 'People's First' Budget Signed into Law
Cricket Captain Pat Cummins Refutes Pakistan's Umpiring Technology Claims
3 mins
Cricket Captain Pat Cummins Refutes Pakistan's Umpiring Technology Claims
South African Cricketer Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out of Second Test Against India
4 mins
South African Cricketer Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out of Second Test Against India
Zambia's Power Crisis: A Tussle Over the Truth
5 mins
Zambia's Power Crisis: A Tussle Over the Truth
Dominic Thiem Brushes with Danger as Venomous Snake Interrupts Tennis Match
5 mins
Dominic Thiem Brushes with Danger as Venomous Snake Interrupts Tennis Match
COVID-19: Second Death in Two Days Shakes Tamil Nadu; Active Cases on the Rise
6 mins
COVID-19: Second Death in Two Days Shakes Tamil Nadu; Active Cases on the Rise
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
40 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app