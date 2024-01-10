Florida Honors Jimmy Buffett with Highway Tribute and ‘Margaritaville’ Plates

Progress made by the Florida Legislature recently reverberated in the hearts of Jimmy Buffett fans, as two bills to honor the late singer continue to move forward. Buffett, a Florida icon whose music captured the spirit of the Sunshine State, passed away last year. His legacy, however, lives on through these legislative proposals aiming to etch his memory into the very fabric of Florida’s infrastructure and popular culture.

Renaming State Road A1A

The first bill proposes renaming State Road A1A, a scenic highway that traces Florida’s Atlantic Coast, to the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway. This route, with its stunning coastal views, mirrors Buffett’s deep connection with the ocean, making it a fitting tribute to the beloved singer.

‘Margaritaville’ Specialty License Plate

The second bill, meanwhile, aims to create a specialty ‘Margaritaville’ license plate. ‘Margaritaville’ is not just one of Buffett’s most famous songs, but also an emblem of Key West, a place the singer held close to his heart. State Sen. Gayle Harrell, who sponsored one of the bills, has suggested a design for the license plate that could include a beach chair, a tree, water, a plane, and possibly a red parrot – all elements capturing the essence of Buffett’s music and the Florida lifestyle he celebrated.

Supporting ‘Singing for Change’

Proceeds from the sales of these ‘Margaritaville’ license plates are earmarked to support Singing for Change, a charity founded by Buffett. This initiative ensures that Buffett’s philanthropic spirit continues to thrive, assisting Florida nonprofits that help victims of hurricanes and other disasters. The unanimous approval of these bills by the Senate committee testifies to Buffett’s enduring influence and the respect he commanded.

Through his music, Buffett painted vivid pictures of sunshine, beaches, and a laid-back lifestyle, forever tying his legacy to the Florida lifestyle. As these bills move forward, it’s clear that Jimmy Buffett’s memory will continue to ride the waves of the Atlantic along State Road A1A and roll down Florida’s streets on ‘Margaritaville’ license plates.