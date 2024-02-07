Florida Bar Honors Late Country Singer Toby Keith with Red Solo Cup Tribute

Renowned country singer Toby Keith's untimely demise has led to a wave of tributes across the nation. A Florida bar, Lake Harris Hideaway, has chosen to honor his legacy in a unique way, by serving drinks in red Solo cups for the rest of the week. This gesture is a nod to Keith's popular song 'Red Solo Cup,' a tune that debuted about a decade ago and has garnered almost 70 million views on YouTube.

Advertisment

A Tribute in Red

Lake Harris Hideaway, located in the heart of Central Florida, announced this tribute soon after Keith's death. They invited their patrons to partake in this commemoration, sharing a photograph on Facebook displaying a collection of red Solo cups ready for the occasion. The bar, open daily from 11 a.m., welcomes all to raise a cup in Keith's honor and celebrate his remarkable life and career.

Red Solo Cup: An Iconic Song

Advertisment

'Red Solo Cup,' one of Keith's major hits, has become a symbol of his music and persona. The song's whimsical lyrics and catchy tune have made it a crowd favorite at parties and gatherings, making red Solo cups a symbol of good times and camaraderie. The Solo Cup Co. expressed their honor at their product being featured in such a popular song, further enhancing the song's impact and reach.

A Nationwide Celebration

The tribute at Lake Harris Hideaway is but a part of a larger, nationwide homage to the late country singer. Fans across the country have been raising their red Solo cups in memory of Keith. Bars are offering drink specials served in these iconic cups, and fans are sharing photos of Keith with his signature cup, creating a collective remembrance of the star.