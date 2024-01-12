en English
Music

Filipina Elisia Parmisano Breaks K-pop Barriers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Filipina Elisia Parmisano Breaks K-pop Barriers

In an industry often considered inaccessible for non-Koreans, Filipina Elisia Parmisano, has broken barriers by securing a coveted position in the upcoming K-pop girl group. Catapulting to fame through the South Korean survival show, ‘Universe Ticket,’ the 14-year-old artist achieved the ‘P’ ranking, a prerequisite for her inclusion in the debut group. This significant milestone, charting her journey, was encapsulated in an 18-minute video by Korean broadcaster SBS, gaining widespread attention on YouTube.

Triumph Against the Odds

Elisia’s triumph is not just her personal victory but a symbol of a broader shift within the K-pop industry. Competing against 82 global trainees, Parmisano demonstrated her prowess by earning 553,483.4 points from fan votes, a testament to her talent and popularity. This achievement led to her being the first confirmed member of the upcoming group under the entertainment company F&F.

A Wave of Filipino Talents in K-pop

Elisia’s success is indicative of a growing trend of Filipino artists making strides in the international music industry, particularly K-pop. Other notable talents include Chantal Videla, who debuted with the all-girl group Lapillus, the all-Filipino boy group HORI7ON, and Sophia Laforteza, who was handpicked for the multinational girl group Katseye. These artists’ accomplishments are reshaping the perception of the K-pop landscape, highlighting its increasing diversity.

Local Celebrities Rally Behind Elisia

Elisia’s achievement has not gone unnoticed in her homeland. Prominent Filipino celebrities like Regine Velasquez and Marian Rivera have taken to social media to express their admiration and support. Their congratulatory messages underscore the national pride her success has generated and the hope it instils in aspiring Filipino artists eyeing the global stage.

As the K-pop industry continues to evolve and embrace artists from diverse nationalities, stories like Elisia’s serve as an inspiration for many. Her journey signifies the potential for talent to transcend national boundaries, redefining what it means to be a K-pop star in today’s world. With the finale of ‘Universe Ticket’ set to air on January 17, the anticipation for the full line-up of the debut group grows, promising a new chapter in the K-pop narrative.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

