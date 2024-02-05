Faith Meets Fashion: Cross Necklaces Shine at the Grammy Awards

The 64th annual Grammy Awards, hosted in Los Angeles, witnessed a dazzling display of fashion, with one trend in particular stealing the limelight - cross necklaces. A range of the music industry's most celebrated stars, including Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Lenny Kravitz, Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and Emma Brooks, incorporated cross pendants into their red carpet looks, redefining the intersection of faith, fashion, and celebrity culture.

Crosses: More Than a Fashion Accessory

The cross, deeply rooted in Christian iconography, has traversed the boundaries of religious symbolism to become a staple in fashion and popular culture. Its adoption by the music industry often signals a deeper narrative—one of rebellion, individuality, and countercultural movements. The Grammy Awards was a testament to this evolution, with stars adorning cross necklaces that spoke volumes about their personal style and the current fashion zeitgeist.

Glamour and Symbolism on the Red Carpet

Each celebrity brought their unique spin to this jewelry trend. Taylor Swift paired her Schiaparelli gown with a black diamond choker by Lorraine Schwartz, adding a hint of dark glamour to her ethereal look. Dua Lipa, on the other hand, picked a sapphire-and-diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace that perfectly complemented her shimmering Versace ensemble.

Rock legend Lenny Kravitz, known for his eclectic style, wore not one but four cross pendants, teamed with two Rodkin necklaces—a clear reflection of the variety in his collection. Making her Grammy debut, Ice Spice donned a denim Baby Phat outfit, adding a touch of streetwise charm with an oversized Rodkin cross pendant.

Continuing the Cross Necklace Trend

Doja Cat's look was a study in contrasts, her sheer peach gown playing host to two diamond-encrusted crosses, while Emma Brooks's bold jewelry selection, including two cross pendants, enhanced her edgy aesthetic. As the Grammy Awards have once again put the spotlight on the cross necklace trend, it remains to be seen how this trend will evolve and continue to influence the fashion choices of music's biggest icons.