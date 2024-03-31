Evans Mapfumo Set to Perform at Festac 2024 in Kenya, Aiming to Showcase Zimbabwean Culture

AFRO FUSION artist Evans Mapfumo is poised to join a prestigious lineup of regional and international artists at the Festival of Arts and Culture (Festac) in May 2024, marking a significant stride in his career and offering a platform to represent Zimbabwean arts on a global stage. Scheduled from May 20 to 26 in Kisumu, Kenya, Festac 2024 promises to be a vibrant celebration of African and diaspora culture, featuring an array of arts, crafts, music, and more. Mapfumo expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, highlighting it as a chance for cultural exchange and market expansion for Zimbabwean music and instruments.

Preparation and Challenges

Despite the excitement, Mapfumo and his band, Kiat Afrika, face financial hurdles, namely the need for funding to cover travel and accommodation expenses. The festival's organizers do not provide financial support for participants, prompting Mapfumo to seek assistance from corporates, individuals, and government entities. His efforts underscore the significance of the event not only for personal growth but as a national duty, representing Zimbabwe on an international platform. Mapfumo's commitment to sourcing funds reflects his dedication to sharing Zimbabwean culture with the world.

A Platform for Cultural Exchange

Festac, which originated in 1966 in Senegal, has a storied history of celebrating African and diaspora arts and culture, drawing notable performers like Stevie Wonder and Miriam Makeba in its 1977 edition. The festival serves as a conduit for cultural exchange, networking, and showcasing diverse African talents and heritage. For Mapfumo, the upcoming event in Kenya is not just a performance opportunity but a chance to introduce Zimbabwean musical traditions, such as the hosho, mbira, and marimba, to a broader audience. His participation in Festac 2024 follows a government-funded performance at the Sauti za Busara festival in Zanzibar in 2022, further cementing his role as an ambassador for Zimbabwean music.

Looking Ahead

With the release of his debut album, Afamba Apota, in 2022 and plans for a second album later this year, Mapfumo is on an upward trajectory in his musical career. His participation in Festac 2024 is anticipated to open new markets and opportunities for showcasing Zimbabwean history and talent globally. As he prepares for this significant event, Mapfumo's journey reflects the broader aspirations of African artists to share their cultural heritage with the world, fostering greater understanding and appreciation across continents.