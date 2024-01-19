Eurosonic Noorderslag Panel Tackles Challenges in Live Music Scene

In the heart of Groningen, Netherlands, the Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) conference, a hub for leading live music industry executives, held a riveting panel discussion— 'Touring In '24: Are There Bumps In The Road?' The panel, graced by agents Beckie Sugden of CAA and Carlos Abreu of UTA, Mojo Concerts' Kim Bloem and FKP Scorpio CEO Stephan Thanscheidt, delved into the challenges and strategies of navigating the live music scene.

Unraveling the Ticket Pricing Dilemma

The discourse centered around issues such as the importance of getting ticket pricing right amidst rising costs and varying market demands. While Bloem reported robust ticket sales across all levels in the Netherlands, Thanscheidt offered a more nuanced view. He noted that show success varied by demographics, genre, and act level. Sugden underscored the necessity of market analysis to ensure competitive ticket pricing and highlighted the dynamic nature of artist touring.

Rising Costs and Creative Solutions

The panel spotlighted the rising costs impacting ticket prices and the need for innovative solutions like VIP packages and dynamic pricing—a trend gaining momentum in the US. They also speculated on the potential for increasing ticket prices given the current demand. However, they acknowledged the risks involved, such as reduced audience sizes at overpriced festivals.

The discussion also touched on the concept of 'social tickets' for unwaged citizens, adding another layer of complexity to the ticket pricing conundrum. The industry professionals concurred on the importance of creative and long-term thinking in artist career management, pointing towards a future where market analysis, innovation, and social responsibility could help navigate the bumps in the road.