Europe

Eurosonic Noorderslag 2024: A Stage for Europe’s Musical Talent

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:00 am EST
The clock is ticking down to Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) 2024, a vibrant showcase of European music talent, set to ignite the city of Groningen, Netherlands, from January 17 to 20. This four-day extravaganza is more than a music festival; it’s a platform for industry conferences, award shows, and above all, a celebration of the rich tapestry of European music culture.

The Stage Is Set

Expected to feature around 300 acts from the length and breadth of Europe, ESNS is a testament to the continent’s musical diversity. The event’s programming reflects this ethos, dedicating the first three days to European talent and reserving the final day for the hosts, the Dutch. Notable names that have graced this platform in the past include Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, and Sigrid, setting the bar high for the next generation of artists.

Spotlight on Talent and Nations

From Irish indie-pop sensation CMAT to Iceland’s vocal powerhouse Arny Margret, and from the rhythmic brilliance of Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra to a vibrant spectrum of hip-hop and soul artists, ESNS 2024 is set to be a musical feast. The Netherlands will present over 100 artists, among them Froukje, Joost, and the Vices, promising a strong homegrown presence.

Poland, this year’s focus country, is set to present 12 of its finest artists, including the versatile Berry Galazka, further enriching the festival’s musical palette.

More Than Just Music

ESNS is not just about performances; it’s also about acknowledging and rewarding talent. The Music Moves Europe Awards (MME), with a Grand Jury Prize of €10,000 and a green touring voucher worth €5,000, is one such platform.

Simultaneously, the European Festival Awards will honor the best music festivals across the continent, adding another layer of recognition to this grand event.

Beyond music and awards, ESNS will host over 500 speakers, including industry experts like Amy Thomson, in its conference segment. The discussions will delve into the depths of the European music business, making ESNS an all-encompassing experience for music lovers and industry enthusiasts alike.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

