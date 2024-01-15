EU-Funded BELEM Awards Grants to Artists, Invites Applications for Translated Song Co-Productions

In a significant move for the music industry, BELEM, a program funded by Creative Europe of the European Union, has unveiled the recipients of grants from its first Open Call. The beneficiaries are none other than acclaimed Polish indie artist, Misia Furtak, and Fiachna Ó Braonáin, a founding member of the Hothouse Flowers.

Monetizing Lyrics and Fostering Diversity

BELEM’s raison d’être is simple but profound. It seeks to valorize lyrics in music, promote linguistic diversity, and streamline the monetization process for artists, labels, and rights holders across the globe. By translating the works of artists like Furtak and Ó Braonáin, the program aims to broaden their reach and tap into new revenue streams through licensed distribution.

Artists Undertaking the Translation Challenge

Misia Furtak, whose indie compositions have earned her a dedicated following in Poland, will now have her oeuvre translated, thus opening the doors to new audiences. Fiachna Ó Braonáin, not just a member of the renowned Hothouse Flowers, but a solo artist in his own right, will undertake the task of translating his work, ensuring that his lyrical poetry gains broader appreciation.

Inviting Artists for Second Open Call

BELEM is not stopping here. It has already launched its second Open Call, which centers on the co-production of translated songs for cross-border release. The program will select a total of 20 projects, ten each in 2024 and 2025. Successful co-produced tracks will be distributed globally, their lyrics resounding in multiple languages. The projects should have a minimum budget of €5,000, with BELEM providing funding up to €3,000 and the remaining amount to be covered by the artist or label themselves.

At the helm of this ambitious initiative is Florian von Hoyer from MusicHub, whose vision is to create a more inclusive and lucrative music industry. As BELEM propels forward, the world waits with bated breath to see how these translations will transform the landscape of European music.