en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

EU-Funded BELEM Awards Grants to Artists, Invites Applications for Translated Song Co-Productions

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:47 am EST
EU-Funded BELEM Awards Grants to Artists, Invites Applications for Translated Song Co-Productions

In a significant move for the music industry, BELEM, a program funded by Creative Europe of the European Union, has unveiled the recipients of grants from its first Open Call. The beneficiaries are none other than acclaimed Polish indie artist, Misia Furtak, and Fiachna Ó Braonáin, a founding member of the Hothouse Flowers.

Monetizing Lyrics and Fostering Diversity

BELEM’s raison d’être is simple but profound. It seeks to valorize lyrics in music, promote linguistic diversity, and streamline the monetization process for artists, labels, and rights holders across the globe. By translating the works of artists like Furtak and Ó Braonáin, the program aims to broaden their reach and tap into new revenue streams through licensed distribution.

Artists Undertaking the Translation Challenge

Misia Furtak, whose indie compositions have earned her a dedicated following in Poland, will now have her oeuvre translated, thus opening the doors to new audiences. Fiachna Ó Braonáin, not just a member of the renowned Hothouse Flowers, but a solo artist in his own right, will undertake the task of translating his work, ensuring that his lyrical poetry gains broader appreciation.

Inviting Artists for Second Open Call

BELEM is not stopping here. It has already launched its second Open Call, which centers on the co-production of translated songs for cross-border release. The program will select a total of 20 projects, ten each in 2024 and 2025. Successful co-produced tracks will be distributed globally, their lyrics resounding in multiple languages. The projects should have a minimum budget of €5,000, with BELEM providing funding up to €3,000 and the remaining amount to be covered by the artist or label themselves.

At the helm of this ambitious initiative is Florian von Hoyer from MusicHub, whose vision is to create a more inclusive and lucrative music industry. As BELEM propels forward, the world waits with bated breath to see how these translations will transform the landscape of European music.

0
Business Europe Music
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Business Insider Defends Plagiarism Report on Neri Oxman Amid Controversy
Business Insider CEO stands by the publication’s controversial plagiarism report concerning Neri Oxman, former MIT professor and spouse of billionaire Bill Ackman. This public affirmation suggests that the news outlet has conducted a thorough review of the evidence, prepared to defend its investigative findings and journalism accuracy. Unraveling the Plagiarism Accusations The accusations against Oxman,
Business Insider Defends Plagiarism Report on Neri Oxman Amid Controversy
Japan's Corporate Governance Shift: Top Tier Firms Disclose Capital Plans
4 mins ago
Japan's Corporate Governance Shift: Top Tier Firms Disclose Capital Plans
European Stock Markets Feel the Heat as Bond Yields Rise: Dassault Aviation Shares Tumble
4 mins ago
European Stock Markets Feel the Heat as Bond Yields Rise: Dassault Aviation Shares Tumble
Dassault Aviation Shares Plunge Amid Slowdown in Private Jet Orders and Missed Delivery Targets
3 mins ago
Dassault Aviation Shares Plunge Amid Slowdown in Private Jet Orders and Missed Delivery Targets
Nigerian Manufacturers Grapple with Financial Pressure amid CRR Hike
3 mins ago
Nigerian Manufacturers Grapple with Financial Pressure amid CRR Hike
Apple Initiates Rare Discount on iPhones in China Amid Weaker Sales
4 mins ago
Apple Initiates Rare Discount on iPhones in China Amid Weaker Sales
Latest Headlines
World News
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
4 mins
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
4 mins
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
4 mins
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
4 mins
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
4 mins
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
4 mins
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
5 mins
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
5 mins
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
5 mins
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
7 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
36 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app