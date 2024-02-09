Erick Sermon: The Architect of Hip-Hop's Golden Era and His $750,000 Annual Royalties

Erick Sermon, an architect of hip-hop's golden era and the mastermind behind EPMD, is a testament to the enduring power of music. The legendary producer and rapper, who retains the publishing rights to his catalog, harvests nearly $750,000 annually in royalties from the track 'Creepin'' by The Weeknd and Metro Boomin. This modern-day hit, a melodic blend of trap and R&B, samples Sermon's iconic 'You're a Customer' – a track that continues to resonate through the decades.

Advertisment

The Soundtrack of Success

Sermon's career, spanning more than three decades, is a rich tapestry of innovation and resilience. From his early days as part of EPMD to his current role as a solo artist and producer, Sermon's influence on hip-hop is indisputable. His production style, marked by intricate samples and hard-hitting beats, has become a blueprint for generations of artists.

The story of 'Creepin'' is a testament to the longevity of Sermon's sound. Released in 2021, the track quickly became a fan favorite, garnering millions of streams and solidifying its place in contemporary music. The song's success is a testament to the timelessness of Sermon's work and the enduring appeal of his production style.

Advertisment

The Power of Publishing Rights

Sermon's financial success is not only a result of his artistic prowess but also his business acumen. By retaining his publishing rights, Sermon has ensured that he continues to reap the benefits of his work long after its initial release.

"It's crucial for artists to maintain their publishing rights," Sermon asserts. "It's your intellectual property, and it's what allows you to profit from your work in the long run."

Advertisment

Sermon's advice is particularly poignant in today's music industry, where streaming services have dramatically altered the financial landscape for artists. By retaining his publishing rights, Sermon has secured a steady income stream that has allowed him to continue creating and innovating.

The Missed Opportunity

In a recent interview, Sermon revealed that he had the opportunity to sign 50 Cent before his infamous shooting incident in 2000. "I wanted to sign him to Def Squad Records," Sermon recounts. "But things didn't work out, and he ended up going a different route."

Advertisment

Despite missing out on signing one of hip-hop's biggest stars, Sermon has no regrets. "I'm happy for 50's success," he says. "And I'm proud of the work we did together."

That work includes 'Da Heatwave,' an early single by 50 Cent that was produced by Sermon. The track, which showcases 50's raw lyricism and Sermon's production prowess, is a testament to their creative chemistry.

Looking ahead, Sermon is focused on his new album, 'Dynamic Duo.' The project, which features collaborations with several big-name artists, is a celebration of Sermon's legacy and a testament to his continued relevance in the music industry.

As Sermon continues to create and innovate, his story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of artistic integrity and financial savvy. By retaining his publishing rights and staying true to his sound, Sermon has built a career that is not only artistically significant but also financially stable.

In a world where the music industry is constantly evolving, Sermon's enduring success is a testament to the power of authenticity and the importance of understanding the business behind the music. His story is a lesson for aspiring artists and a reminder that, in the words of the great Erick Sermon, "It's all about the Benjamins, baby."