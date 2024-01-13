Equippers Revolution Releases ‘Brand New’ from Upcoming 2024 Album

Equippers Revolution, the dynamic music collective originating from New Zealand, has given the world a taste of their upcoming 2024 album with the release of their latest track, ‘Brand New’. This song, a melding of pop elements and spiritual themes, is the third offering from their much-anticipated album, and it is currently available on DREAM Records.

Music with a Mission

Produced by the skilled duo of David Darby and Joshua Huirua, ‘Brand New’ is more than just a melodic composition. It carries with it the profound Christian message of rebirth and transformation through Christ. According to Equippers Revolution, their objective goes beyond creating music; they seek to connect with the younger generation and guide them towards Jesus through the universal language of music.

A Unique Collective

Equippers Revolution is not your usual music group. It is a collective encompassing youth leaders and high school students, all of whom are deeply involved with the youth worship team of Equippers Church in Auckland. The group’s bond and shared faith have given birth to an authentic sound that resonates with listeners, epitomizing the power of music as a tool for spiritual connection.

‘Brand New’ – A Celebration of Renewal

Kenan Stephenson, a member of Equippers Revolution, provides further insight into the essence of ‘Brand New.’ He explains that the song is a celebration of the Christian belief in the power of Christ to transform lives. It is the group’s hope that this theme of spiritual renewal will touch listeners, glorifying God and inspiring a personal journey of faith and transformation.