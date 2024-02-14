Elon University Alumna Ginna Claire Mason: From Broadway to Commencement Speaker

In a captivating fusion of artistry and academia, Elon University alumna Ginna Claire Mason will grace the podium as the undergraduate commencement speaker for the class of 2024. A distinguished musical theatre graduate from 2013, Mason's journey from the hallowed halls of Elon to the dazzling lights of Broadway is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance.

From Campus Stages to Broadway Spotlights

Mason's illustrious career in musical theatre has seen her excel in various roles, most notably her enchanting portrayal of Glinda in the Broadway sensation 'Wicked.' Her remarkable talent and dedication have not only earned her accolades on the stage but have also inspired countless aspiring artists to dream big and pursue their passions with unwavering determination.

A Beacon of Hope Amidst a Global Crisis

In the face of the unprecedented challenges posed by the global pandemic, Mason demonstrated her resilience and commitment to the arts by establishing a virtual musical theatre school. This innovative platform provided a much-needed creative outlet for students and educators alike, allowing them to connect, learn, and grow together, despite the physical barriers imposed by the crisis.

A Star-Studded Musical Extravaganza

Prior to her commencement address, Mason will be treating audiences to a magical performance at the Bonita Springs Concert Band event on February 18. The concert, held at the picturesque Riverside Park, will feature Mason singing a medley of songs from 'Wicked' and other timeless classics. Joining her on stage will be the esteemed trumpet player and educator, Vince DiMartino, who will be performing 'Man with the Horn' by Miles Davis.

The Bonita Springs Concert Band, led by the accomplished Gary Smith, a retired conductor of the University of Illinois Marching Illini Band, will be under the expert direction of Rick DeJonge, a graduate of the prestigious USC Scoring for Motion Pictures and Television Program. This extraordinary ensemble promises to deliver an unforgettable musical experience for all in attendance.

As we look forward to Mason's inspiring commencement address and her upcoming performance at the Bonita Springs Concert Band event, we are reminded of the enduring power of the arts to uplift, inspire, and bring people together, even in the face of adversity. In the ever-evolving landscape of the entertainment industry, Ginna Claire Mason stands as a shining example of the indomitable spirit of human creativity.