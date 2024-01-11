Ellie Goulding Bags Prestigious 2024 Perfect World Foundation Award

Renowned singer and environmental activist, Ellie Goulding, has been declared the recipient of The Perfect World Foundation Award for 2024. This prestigious honor commends individuals who have demonstrated significant commitment to wildlife and nature conservation. Goulding now joins an esteemed lineage of past laureates including Sir David Attenborough and Dr. Jane Goodall.

Global Recognition for Environmental Advocacy

Goulding, celebrated worldwide for selling over 18 million albums and 140 million singles, has effectively utilized her vast social media influence, reaching over 50 million followers, to champion environmental causes. Her profound dedication to the environment is manifested in her role as a Global Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme and her active involvement in major environmental summits such as the COP conferences.

Advancing Sustainability in the Music Industry

Embarking on a mission to reduce the carbon footprint of her industry, Goulding has eliminated single-use plastics from her album releases and merchandise. She made history by organizing a carbon-neutral UK tour, further cementing her commitment to sustainability. Her efforts are not confined to her professional sphere alone. Goulding has inspired her legion of fans to adopt eco-friendly practices, fostering a positive approach to combatting the climate and nature crisis through actionable solutions and community engagement.

Honor Amidst the Elite

The award ceremony is set for September 5 in Gothenburg, where Sarah, Duchess of York, will bestow the award on Goulding. The Perfect World Foundation, founded in Sweden, is fervently committed to preserving local and global biodiversity, disseminating knowledge, and backing environmental initiatives across the globe. Goulding’s recognition is a testament to her extraordinary efforts and the impact individuals can make in the fight against environmental degradation.