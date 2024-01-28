El Potro Álvarez Marks 15-Year Milestone with 'Rumor de guerra'

Venezuelan urban singer El Potro Álvarez has made waves with the release of his new song 'Rumor de guerra', a collaborative effort featuring Omega and Notty. The song, a tribute to Héctor Delgado, debuted at the top spot on the Record Report and has already surpassed a million views on YouTube.

Uniting People Through Music

In an Instagram post, Álvarez expressed his intention to unite people through music, a message that is embodied in 'Rumor de guerra'. The song follows his previous hits such as 'Loca te Pones' with Omega and '100 Años' with Jorge Celedón, echoing the artist's penchant for collaboration and diversity in his music.

A Milestone Release

The release of 'Rumor de guerra' holds special significance as it coincides with Álvarez's 15-year milestone in the music industry. A career marked by numerous hits and collaborations with artists like Chino and Nacho, Oscarcito, Ilegales, Wisin, Yandel, Don Omar, Fuego, Sixto Rein, Farruko, Ozuna, and Porfi Baloa. It all began with a song alongside Chino and Nacho, and has since expanded to include national and international successes.

More than Just Music

The accompanying music video for 'Rumor de guerra' adds another dimension to the song, showing the artists playing instruments like the violin and saxophone. The video has been met with positive feedback from fans, further enhancing the song's success and symbolizing Álvarez's commitment to producing quality, engaging content for his audience.