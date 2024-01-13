EeZee Global Mindustry Conference: Charting the Future of Gospel Music

The second edition of the ‘EeZee Global Mindustry Conference’ convened at Daystar Christian Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, marking a significant gathering of gospel music artists, producers, and industry experts. The conference aimed to delve into the gospel music industry’s intricacies, focusing on the advancement of the genre and promoting unity among Christians.

Building a Sustainable Structure

The central theme of the conference revolved around building a sustainable structure within the gospel music industry. Speakers emphasized the importance of collaborating and supporting each other to achieve a shared vision for the industry. They also discussed the importance of extending love beyond the church walls, reinforcing the notion that the influence of gospel music transcends physical boundaries and has the potential to foster a global community.

Insights from ID Cabasa and Foza Doza

Among the prominent speakers at the conference was Olumide Ogunade, popularly known as ID Cabasa. He underscored the significance of being the world’s light and the need for continuous growth and knowledge acquisition to enhance the Christian community’s impact. ID Cabasa’s message resonated with the attendees, highlighting the importance of personal development and spiritual growth in their journey as gospel music artists.

Foza Doza, an entertainment lawyer, offered valuable advice on the business aspects of music. He stressed the importance of understanding and complying with industry standards to thrive in the competitive music landscape. His insights on documentation and licensing were particularly enlightening, offering a comprehensive perspective on the legalities involved in gospel music production.

Shared Experiences and Future Directions

Other notable speakers at the conference included gospel music singers, producers, and industry experts who shared their perspectives and experiences. They provided guidance and inspiration for the attendees, emphasizing the importance of maintaining professionalism and spiritual integrity in their musical careers. The conference served as a platform for learning, networking, and sharing ideas, fostering a sense of community and common purpose among the attendees. It also set the stage for the future direction of the gospel music industry, pushing for innovation and growth while upholding the values and principles that define the genre.