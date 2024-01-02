Ed O’Brien Speaks Out on New Solo Album and Israel-Hamas Conflict

Renowned Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien recently took to Instagram to share updates on his upcoming solo album and express his concern over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Known for his musical prowess and empathy, O’Brien’s post offered a glimpse into his creative process and his perspective on the volatile political situation.

On the Horizon: Ed O’Brien’s New Solo Album

Deeply immersed in the creation of his forthcoming record, O’Brien assured fans of sharing intricate details about his music, influences, and gear in the coming times. His previous solo project, ‘Earth’, released in 2020, was well-received and showcased collaborations with esteemed artists, including fellow Radiohead member Colin Greenwood.

Addressing the Israel-Hamas Conflict

While sharing his musical journey, O’Brien didn’t shy away from addressing the grave situation in Gaza. Referring to the events of October 7, which witnessed a catastrophic attack by Hamas at an Israeli music festival, resulting in the death of around 1,200 Israeli civilians, he expressed his anguish. Calling the situation ‘too awful for words’, he urged an immediate ceasefire and the return of hostages.

Radiohead’s Historical Stance and The Smile

The guitarist’s post also brought up Radiohead’s controversial 2017 concert in Tel Aviv, which faced backlash from Palestinian activists and fellow musicians. Thom Yorke’s response opposing cultural bans was also highlighted. Furthermore, O’Brien touched upon the broader context of the Israeli-Hamas conflict, including high casualty numbers and Israel’s potential move towards a ‘low-intensity’ offensive strategy.

Simultaneously, the post announced the new album release of The Smile, a Radiohead offshoot comprising Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood. Titled ‘Wall of Eyes’, the album is set to release on January 26, 2024, with a supporting tour in the UK and Europe.