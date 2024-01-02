en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Ed O’Brien Speaks Out on New Solo Album and Israel-Hamas Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Ed O’Brien Speaks Out on New Solo Album and Israel-Hamas Conflict

Renowned Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien recently took to Instagram to share updates on his upcoming solo album and express his concern over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Known for his musical prowess and empathy, O’Brien’s post offered a glimpse into his creative process and his perspective on the volatile political situation.

On the Horizon: Ed O’Brien’s New Solo Album

Deeply immersed in the creation of his forthcoming record, O’Brien assured fans of sharing intricate details about his music, influences, and gear in the coming times. His previous solo project, ‘Earth’, released in 2020, was well-received and showcased collaborations with esteemed artists, including fellow Radiohead member Colin Greenwood.

Addressing the Israel-Hamas Conflict

While sharing his musical journey, O’Brien didn’t shy away from addressing the grave situation in Gaza. Referring to the events of October 7, which witnessed a catastrophic attack by Hamas at an Israeli music festival, resulting in the death of around 1,200 Israeli civilians, he expressed his anguish. Calling the situation ‘too awful for words’, he urged an immediate ceasefire and the return of hostages.

Radiohead’s Historical Stance and The Smile

The guitarist’s post also brought up Radiohead’s controversial 2017 concert in Tel Aviv, which faced backlash from Palestinian activists and fellow musicians. Thom Yorke’s response opposing cultural bans was also highlighted. Furthermore, O’Brien touched upon the broader context of the Israeli-Hamas conflict, including high casualty numbers and Israel’s potential move towards a ‘low-intensity’ offensive strategy.

Simultaneously, the post announced the new album release of The Smile, a Radiohead offshoot comprising Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood. Titled ‘Wall of Eyes’, the album is set to release on January 26, 2024, with a supporting tour in the UK and Europe.

0
Israel Music
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israel's 'Ghost' Unit: Redefining Modern Warfare

By Shivani Chauhan

Grief and Calls for Equality: The Death of Staff Sgt. Sufian Dagash

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Army Issues Border Warning Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Lebanon Condemns Killing of Saleh Al-Arouri in Drone Attack as 'New Israeli Crime'

By Rizwan Shah

Tower Semiconductor Ensures Employee Safety and Operational Stability ...
@Business · 1 hour
Tower Semiconductor Ensures Employee Safety and Operational Stability ...
heart comment 0
Hamas’ Number Two, Salah Al-Arouri, Assassinated in Beirut

By Shivani Chauhan

Hamas' Number Two, Salah Al-Arouri, Assassinated in Beirut
Middle East in Flux: The Rising Power of the ‘Axis of Resistance’

By Shivani Chauhan

Middle East in Flux: The Rising Power of the 'Axis of Resistance'
Axis of Resistance
Jewish Community in Chattanooga Showcases Global Award-Winning Documentaries

By BNN Correspondents

Jewish Community in Chattanooga Showcases Global Award-Winning Documentaries
Canadian-Israeli Philanthropist Sylvan Adams Donates 78 Million to Ben-Gurion University

By Salman Khan

Canadian-Israeli Philanthropist Sylvan Adams Donates 78 Million to Ben-Gurion University
Latest Headlines
World News
Newcastle United Grapples with Injury Crisis: Key Players Trippier and Wilson Sidelined
20 seconds
Newcastle United Grapples with Injury Crisis: Key Players Trippier and Wilson Sidelined
Prince Edward Island Councillor Faces Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves
21 seconds
Prince Edward Island Councillor Faces Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves
Jonathan Martinez: UFC's Under-the-Radar Fighter of the Year
36 seconds
Jonathan Martinez: UFC's Under-the-Radar Fighter of the Year
Aston Ingham Cricket Club Seeks Retrospective Permission for Second Pitch
44 seconds
Aston Ingham Cricket Club Seeks Retrospective Permission for Second Pitch
Demystifying Intraocular Schwannoma: A 16-Year Study Sheds Light on a Rare Eye Tumor
52 seconds
Demystifying Intraocular Schwannoma: A 16-Year Study Sheds Light on a Rare Eye Tumor
University of Colorado Student Luis Licon Announces Candidacy for CU Regent At Large
59 seconds
University of Colorado Student Luis Licon Announces Candidacy for CU Regent At Large
Cornerback D.J. James: Agility, Precision, and Potential
3 mins
Cornerback D.J. James: Agility, Precision, and Potential
Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event
4 mins
Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
4 mins
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
35 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
39 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
42 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
49 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app