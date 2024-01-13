Echoes of Earth Festival Makes Its Goa Debut: A Blend of Music, Heritage, and Conservation

Branching out from its traditional home in Bengaluru, the renowned Indian festival, Echoes of Earth, is set to make its debut in the picturesque locale of Goa. Scheduled for the 2nd through 4th of February, the festival is renowned for its unique approach to celebrating the musical history of its locations. For its Goa edition, the roster features an eclectic mix of international and local talent, all set against the backdrop of Goa’s rich cultural heritage.

Stellar Line-Up

Headlining the event are international artists such as Space Dimension Controller, Alexander Robotnick, Kareem Ali, Shubostar, Millie McKee, and Noisy Pots. Complementing the international line-up, an array of local talents will also grace the festival. Artists like Anushka, Dualist Inquiry, Rafiki, and Discokid are set to bring their distinctive sounds to the Goa edition of Echoes of Earth.

Resonating with Goa’s Heritage

The festival’s curator, Sohail Arora, also known as Rafiki, has meticulously tailored the festival’s programming to resonate with Goa’s Portuguese heritage and its historical affinity for psytrance music. This approach is intended to not only provide attendees with an immersive musical experience but also to align with the festival’s core ethos of sustainability.

Echoes of Environmental Consciousness

As part of its commitment to environmental preservation, Echoes of Earth in Goa will include various conservation activities. Attendees can partake in bee-keeping workshops and expeditions focused on coastal ecology and wildlife. These initiatives underscore the festival’s commitment to both celebrate nature and promote its conservation. Piyushi Taunk, a spokesperson for the event, emphasized the urgency of raising awareness about the rapid degradation of natural resources. She highlighted the festival’s key role in underlining the importance of environmental stewardship amidst the euphoria of music and celebration.