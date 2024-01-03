en English
Business

EastWest Rings in the New Year with Spectacular Music Software Deals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
EastWest Rings in the New Year with Spectacular Music Software Deals

As the year 2024 dawns, renowned music software company EastWest rings in the New Year with a symphony of special deals. From their flagship orchestral collection, the Hollywood Orchestra Opus Edition, to the expansive Hollywood Fantasy Orchestra bundle, the company is orchestrating a grand gesture of discounts and special promotions in celebration of the New Year.

Orchestra at Your Fingertips

Leading the ensemble of deals is a 70% discount on the Hollywood Orchestra Opus Edition. This illustrious collection, now available at a price of $299, brings the splendor of a full-scale orchestra to music enthusiasts. To sweeten the deal, EastWest is offering a complimentary copy of the Spaces 2 reverb plug-in, valued at $299, with each purchase. This combination empowers creators with the tools to create a rich orchestral soundscape.

A Fantasy Symphony

Next, we have the Hollywood Fantasy Orchestra bundle, now available at half its original price at $499. This package is a dream come true for composers looking to weave magical melodies. Like the Opus Edition, this bundle also includes a free license for the Spaces 2 plug-in, further enhancing the value of this incredible deal.

Music in the Cloud

Apart from these special bundles, EastWest is also slashing the price for their ComposerCloud+ subscription. This service, which grants access to the company’s entire product range, is now available for $149 per year for a limited period. This represents a significant saving for composers and musicians, providing them with a comprehensive suite of tools to create music.

Individual Instrument Offers

For those looking for specific instrument samples and libraries, EastWest is offering up to 70% off on individual products. These include unique collections such as Forbidden Planet and String Machine, providing musicians with a wide range of sounds to explore. All these New Year’s deals are available on the EastWest website for interested customers.

Business Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

