EastWest Rings in the New Year with Spectacular Music Software Deals

As the year 2024 dawns, renowned music software company EastWest rings in the New Year with a symphony of special deals. From their flagship orchestral collection, the Hollywood Orchestra Opus Edition, to the expansive Hollywood Fantasy Orchestra bundle, the company is orchestrating a grand gesture of discounts and special promotions in celebration of the New Year.

Orchestra at Your Fingertips

Leading the ensemble of deals is a 70% discount on the Hollywood Orchestra Opus Edition. This illustrious collection, now available at a price of $299, brings the splendor of a full-scale orchestra to music enthusiasts. To sweeten the deal, EastWest is offering a complimentary copy of the Spaces 2 reverb plug-in, valued at $299, with each purchase. This combination empowers creators with the tools to create a rich orchestral soundscape.

A Fantasy Symphony

Next, we have the Hollywood Fantasy Orchestra bundle, now available at half its original price at $499. This package is a dream come true for composers looking to weave magical melodies. Like the Opus Edition, this bundle also includes a free license for the Spaces 2 plug-in, further enhancing the value of this incredible deal.

Music in the Cloud

Apart from these special bundles, EastWest is also slashing the price for their ComposerCloud+ subscription. This service, which grants access to the company’s entire product range, is now available for $149 per year for a limited period. This represents a significant saving for composers and musicians, providing them with a comprehensive suite of tools to create music.

Individual Instrument Offers

For those looking for specific instrument samples and libraries, EastWest is offering up to 70% off on individual products. These include unique collections such as Forbidden Planet and String Machine, providing musicians with a wide range of sounds to explore. All these New Year’s deals are available on the EastWest website for interested customers.