Dylan Scott to Headline 2024 National Cherry Festival: A Night of Country Hits

Country music sensation Dylan Scott set to ignite the 2024 National Cherry Festival.Who: Dylan Scott, the platinum-selling country artist known for hits like 'My Girl'.What: A live performance at the National Cherry Festival.When: July 4, 2024.Where: The Pepsi Bayside Music Stage in Traverse City, Michigan.

Advertisment

A Star on the Rise

Dylan Scott, the country singer who shot to fame with his 2016 No. 1 hit 'My Girl', is set to headline the 2024 National Cherry Festival. Born and raised in Louisiana, Scott's unique blend of traditional country and modern sounds has earned him multiple platinum awards and a legion of dedicated fans.

Sharing the Stage with Legends

Advertisment

Scott is no stranger to performing alongside country music royalty. He has shared the stage with icons such as Garth Brooks and Luke Bryan, and his 2024 performance at the National Cherry Festival promises to be a night to remember.

Tickets and Event Details

Tickets for Dylan Scott's performance at the National Cherry Festival go on sale this Friday, with prices ranging from $30 to $155. Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. The event will take place at the Pepsi Bayside Music Stage in Traverse City, Michigan, on July 4, 2024.

As the National Cherry Festival celebrates its annual tradition of showcasing the best in entertainment, food, and family fun, Dylan Scott's upcoming performance is sure to be a highlight of the event. Country music fans won't want to miss this chance to see one of the genre's rising stars light up the stage in Traverse City.