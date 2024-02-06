Dustin Kensrue Announces New Solo Album 'Desert Dreaming'

Dustin Kensrue, Thrice's lead vocalist, has announced the imminent release of his new solo album, 'Desert Dreaming'. The album, set for debut on April 5 through BMG, is already available for pre-order for his eager fanbase. 'Desert Dreaming' is being touted as an alternative country album, with its first single, 'Death Valley Honeymoon', embodying the genre's quintessential characteristics - a rustic and twangy sound, accentuated by the inclusion of a pedal steel guitar.

'Death Valley Honeymoon': A Duet to Remember

The single marks a notable collaboration, featuring a duet with guest singer Cat Clyde. The harmonization between Clyde and Kensrue has been praised and well-received. Further enhancing the single's impact, Clyde also appears in the accompanying music video. The track's narrative is deeply personal, based on the true story of Kensrue's grandparents' meeting and their honeymoon in Death Valley.

Unveiling the Genius Behind the Album

Behind the scenes, Dustin Kensrue worked alongside Seth Richardson, the upright bassist, Abe Levy, the pedal steel guitarist, and James McAlister, the drummer, in the production of the album. The narrative of the album is deeply entrenched in the American Southwest, a theme Kensrue emphasizes as the heart of the record.

The Emotional Undertones of 'Desert Dreaming'

For Kensrue, 'Death Valley Honeymoon' is more than just a song; it's a profound connection to his family's history. As he performed, he felt as if he were channeling his grandparents' spirits, especially with Cat Clyde's rendition of his grandmother's verse, which added a significant emotional layer to the track. An uncanny coincidence further heightened the emotional resonance - the actor portraying Kensrue's grandfather in the music video bore a striking resemblance to his maternal grandfather, a detail that profoundly impacted Kensrue and his sister.