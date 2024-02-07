D'Prince Welcomes New Talent Glorious Boy to Jonzing World

D'Prince, a stalwart in the music industry and CEO of Jonzing World, has officially welcomed a new talent, Glorious Boy, into the Jonzing family. This announcement comes in the wake of Ruger's departure from the label and sets the stage for a fresh chapter in the Jonzing World narrative.

Advertisment

Spotting and Nurturing Musical Talents

In his announcement, D'Prince reiterated his dedication to identifying and fostering musical talent. This endeavor, he asserts, is more than a professional mandate—it is a passion, a lifelong goal. As the head of the record label, his commitment has always been to bring the best out of every artist under his wing, and Glorious Boy is no exception.

A New Era for Jonzing World

Advertisment

In his welcome message to Glorious Boy, D'Prince underscored the unique attributes of the new signee, hinted at by his distinctive moniker. This name suggests a readiness to make an indelible mark on the music scene and heralds a new era of 'jonzing'. As Glorious Boy prepares to release his debut single 'Gum Body', the industry and fans alike eagerly anticipate the fresh musical experiences he is set to offer.

Call for Continued Support

Expressing gratitude for the unwavering support he has received over the years, D'Prince calls for this encouragement to be extended to Glorious Boy. As he embarks on his new journey with Jonzing World, the support of the fans will be a crucial factor in his success. With the same fervor that fans have shown D'Prince and his label, the music executive urges them to rally behind Glorious Boy, fostering his growth and cheering him on to new heights.