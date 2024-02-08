Don K Threatens Legal Action Over VGMA Nomination Snub

In the vibrant heart of Kasoa, where rhythm and resilience converge, an Afrobeats artist named Matthew Tenkorang, better known as Don K, has issued a stern warning to Charterhouse, the organizers of the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA). His message is clear and resolute: if he does not receive a nomination this year, he will take legal action.

Since his debut single "Baba Adey Beg" made waves in the Ghanaian music scene, Don K has consistently released captivating tracks, including his recent release "May3 Dada." Despite his significant contributions and growing popularity, the artist has yet to receive a nomination in the 25-year history of the VGMA.

A Voice Unheard

Don K's frustration is palpable as he reflects on the lack of recognition from Charterhouse. In an exclusive interview with Ghana Weekend, he voiced his discontent and determination to rectify the situation. He expressed optimism about earning a nomination this year and left no room for ambiguity regarding his course of action if overlooked once more.

"I have put in the work, and my latest song, produced by King Odyssey, is a testament to that," Don K declared. "If I am not nominated this year, I will not hesitate to take legal action against Charterhouse."

The Pursuit of Justice

As the music industry continues to evolve, artists like Don K are fighting to ensure their work is acknowledged and valued. For him, legal action represents the ultimate recourse in his quest for recognition.

"I believe in the power of music, and I know that my work deserves to be celebrated," Don K affirmed. "If taking legal action is what it takes to bring about change and secure the recognition I deserve, then I am ready to do so."

The Echoes of Dissent

Don K's decision to seek legal recourse has sparked conversations within the Ghanaian music community, with many artists expressing solidarity and sharing their own experiences of feeling unheard and undervalued. As the deadline for VGMA nominations approaches, anticipation grows, and the industry watches with bated breath to see if Don K's voice will finally be heard.

In the meantime, Don K continues to make his mark on the music scene, releasing another track titled "Wonboo Dam Y3," featuring highlife musician Benji and produced by Willis Beatz. With each new release, Don K's determination to be recognized for his contributions to the Ghanaian music industry only grows stronger.

As the sands of time slip through the hourglass, the world watches, waiting to see if justice will be served in the form of a long-awaited nomination. For Don K, the stakes have never been higher, and his resolve has never been stronger.