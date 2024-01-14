Don Jazzy Quashes Speculation Over Mavin Records Sale

Renowned music producer and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has come forward to clear the air on the circulating speculation regarding the potential sale of Mavin Records. Following reports from Billboard in October 2023, rumors suggested that the record label was on the market for either a sale or an investment, piquing the interest of industry giants such as Universal Music Group (UMG) and HYBE. The estimated valuation of the proposed deal hovered between $125 million and $200 million, with Shot Tower Capital managing the negotiation process.

Mavin Records: A Lucrative Investment

During a conversation on the Zero Conditions Podcast, Don Jazzy elaborated on the financial structure of Mavin Records. He revealed that the record label has had investors for the past five years and the time has now come for them to exit. The music mogul drew an analogy to illustrate the label’s appeal to investors, comparing it to the attention a beautiful woman garners. He confirmed that the surge in interest in the label is due to its valuable assets.

A Powerhouse of Talent and Success

Famed for housing successful artistes like Ayra Starr, Johnny Drille, Crayon, Rema, and Ladipoe, Mavin Records has carved a substantial niche for itself in the music industry. Founded by Don Jazzy in 2012, the record label has consistently proved its mettle, bagging the MTV Africa Music Award for Best Record Label in consecutive years, 2013 and 2014. With such an impressive roster of talent and a proven track record of success, it’s hardly surprising that Mavin Records is attracting the attention of international investors as a lucrative business prospect.