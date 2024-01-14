en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Don Jazzy Quashes Speculation Over Mavin Records Sale

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Don Jazzy Quashes Speculation Over Mavin Records Sale

Don Jazzy Addresses Rumors Surrounding Mavin Records Sale

Renowned music producer and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has come forward to clear the air on the circulating speculation regarding the potential sale of Mavin Records. Following reports from Billboard in October 2023, rumors suggested that the record label was on the market for either a sale or an investment, piquing the interest of industry giants such as Universal Music Group (UMG) and HYBE. The estimated valuation of the proposed deal hovered between $125 million and $200 million, with Shot Tower Capital managing the negotiation process.

Mavin Records: A Lucrative Investment

During a conversation on the Zero Conditions Podcast, Don Jazzy elaborated on the financial structure of Mavin Records. He revealed that the record label has had investors for the past five years and the time has now come for them to exit. The music mogul drew an analogy to illustrate the label’s appeal to investors, comparing it to the attention a beautiful woman garners. He confirmed that the surge in interest in the label is due to its valuable assets.

A Powerhouse of Talent and Success

Famed for housing successful artistes like Ayra Starr, Johnny Drille, Crayon, Rema, and Ladipoe, Mavin Records has carved a substantial niche for itself in the music industry. Founded by Don Jazzy in 2012, the record label has consistently proved its mettle, bagging the MTV Africa Music Award for Best Record Label in consecutive years, 2013 and 2014. With such an impressive roster of talent and a proven track record of success, it’s hardly surprising that Mavin Records is attracting the attention of international investors as a lucrative business prospect.

0
Business Music Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Massive Fire Engulfs Wildberries Warehouse in St. Petersburg, Russia
In the quiet village of Shushary, St. Petersburg, Russia’s tranquility was shattered as a massive fire broke out at the warehouse of Wildberries, a leading online retailer. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported the blaze ravaged an unfathomable area of 70,000 square meters. Not only did this staggering fire pose a severe threat to safety
Massive Fire Engulfs Wildberries Warehouse in St. Petersburg, Russia
From Scrap-yards to Recycling Success: Tariq Ahmed Ganai's Inspiring Journey
9 mins ago
From Scrap-yards to Recycling Success: Tariq Ahmed Ganai's Inspiring Journey
Understanding Global Wealth: Beyond Money and Materialism
10 mins ago
Understanding Global Wealth: Beyond Money and Materialism
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
5 mins ago
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
Motilal Oswal Prepares for Q3 Earnings Reports: A Look at Key Players
7 mins ago
Motilal Oswal Prepares for Q3 Earnings Reports: A Look at Key Players
Apple Consolidates Data Operations Team, Offers Relocation or Severance
9 mins ago
Apple Consolidates Data Operations Team, Offers Relocation or Severance
Latest Headlines
World News
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli: A Friendship Forged Through Texts
12 seconds
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli: A Friendship Forged Through Texts
Adam Azim, Pro-India Party Member, Elected as New Mayor of Male
2 mins
Adam Azim, Pro-India Party Member, Elected as New Mayor of Male
Tua Tagovailoa Unfazed by Contract Situation, Focuses on Performance
4 mins
Tua Tagovailoa Unfazed by Contract Situation, Focuses on Performance
Malawi Red Cross Fights Measles Outbreak with Door-to-Door Campaign
4 mins
Malawi Red Cross Fights Measles Outbreak with Door-to-Door Campaign
New England Boat Show Ends on a High, Sets New Records
4 mins
New England Boat Show Ends on a High, Sets New Records
A Wave of Change: Cottonwood Community Navigates Significant Developments
4 mins
A Wave of Change: Cottonwood Community Navigates Significant Developments
Reece Hunt's Natural Hat Trick Propels Minnesota Duluth to Decisive Victory
5 mins
Reece Hunt's Natural Hat Trick Propels Minnesota Duluth to Decisive Victory
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
5 mins
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy Wins Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament
5 mins
Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy Wins Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
28 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
44 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
57 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app